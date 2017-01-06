Vote for us to race alongside Hinchcliffe at ROC

Have you ever applied for something totally on a lark, not expecting anything to come from it? Well, that has kind of happened to me this week. I have been named as one of the 10 finalists vying to be Canadian Indycar star James Hinchcliffe’s co-driver at the upcoming Race of Champions in Miami.

In case you have missed it, the ROC is an annual event that brings top racers from around the globe together to compete in a variety of challenges, from rallycross to tarmac, all driving identical vehicles. Hinch’s competitors this year include names like Vettel, Rossi, Massa, Pastrana, Button, Busch, Montoya and the list goes on.

As a marketing stunt, the contest was launched a while back and I entered. To see my name on the finalists list against guys like Conor Daly and Canadian racer Stefan Rzadzinski and beater racer Bill Caswell is really pretty cool. The reality is that Daly is probably the fastest of the bunch, with Rzad being equally deserving.

Either way, I ask that if you have enjoyed reading The Garage for the past decade or so, please, oh please VOTE FOR ME!