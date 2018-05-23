The New Rallycross Series – ARX Americas Rallycross

As one series dies a rather ignominious death, another rises. Red Bull Global Rallycross quietly cancelled its 2018 calendar earlier this spring after a last-ditch effort to save the series by adding Polaris and changing over to spec cars couldn’t save it from financial issues. Through the ashes comes ARX Americas Rallycross, a new series from IMG, a large marketing corporation that boasts UFC in its portfolio and partners with diverse clients such as the international Frieze art fair.

Americas Rallycross Championship will launch May 25-27, 2018 at Silverstone’s Speedmachine Festival in the UK. Two teams from GRC will be racing in the debut – Subaru Rally Team’s Patrik Sandell, Chris Atkinson, and rally driver David Higgins, as well as Andretti Rallycross’ Tanner Foust and Scott Speed, returning in the Beetles. Rounding out the field are Philippe Maloigne, Andy Scott, Liam Doran, Timo Scheider, and Rene Munnich.

Other teams have indicated that they will join future races – Steve Arpin with Loenbro Motorsports announced he looks forward to racing in select races in partnership with Ken Block’s Hoonigan racing team. Arpin said, “The support from our owners, Paul and Jon Leach of Loenbro, our sponsors and our fans during our GRC run has been unbelievable. We have accomplished so much as a small, private team. We’ve earned a tremendous opportunity to work closely with Ken Block and Hoonigan.” He will continue racing in the Ford Focus RS RX.

The inaugural race will be streamed live – https://www.facebook.com/ARXRallycross– with highlights shown on CBS Sports.

The remaining races on the 2018 calendar will be in the Americas:

Round Two travels to Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas July (TBD)

Round Three is in Trois Rivieres, Quebec August 4-5

Round Four is back in Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas September 29-30.