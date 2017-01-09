The dealer viewpoint

As my friends know I have been in the retail car business since 1984. I have been fortunate enough to be able to make a living at it and the car business has been my career, allowing me to play in my hobby so to speak.

So after 33 years of doing this and doing jobs from salesman, service advisor, parts sales even cleaning cars I thought I would talk about some of the experiences and falsehoods that we still run into today.

My first topic will be new car pricing, or further explaining what dealerships pay for vehicles and the “great deals” one dealer seems to be able to do vs another.

First and foremost we are a franchise, no different than a McDonald’s or Pet Value. What this means is that we all pay the same price to the manufacturer for vehicles, parts etc. If you don’t believe that look at it this way. If you owned a McDonald’s in one part of a town and I owned the other a few miles away, what would you do if you found out that McDonald’s was selling you their burgers for a lower price? You would sue their asses off, that’s what you would do. The car industry is the same, we all pay the same price for the same car.

If any of you find this interesting I will keep posting things about buying cars etc.

