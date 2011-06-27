The ‘Columbo’ Peugeot

Last week the world observed the passing of American actor Peter Falk, star of the hit 1970’s TV detective series, ‘Columbo’. Falk passed at the age of 83, from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. While fans of the actor and his show mourn his loss, The Garage chooses to celebrate one of the oddest police cars in this history of television: the 1959 Peugeot 403 Cabriolet. If you’re not familiar with ‘Columbo’, the show is about police Lt. Columbo-a detective wearing a crumpled overcoat, cheap suits and polyster ties, a man so disheveled in appearance you could hardly take him seriously. His bumbling nature would lead you to think him incompetent, but this was his weapon against the perp.
So, how does the car figure into this? Lt. Columbo needed a car for the show, but the producers did not want him in a standard police car. So, the producers escorted Peter Falk to the lot of cars they had sitting at Universal Studios for a look. Mr. Falk saw an odd, slightly beaten, boxy car tucked away, and selected the Pug as Columbo’s car. A rare, boxy, and ridiculously underpowered car for the US, the car was the perfect fit for Lt. Columbo. Despite it being a Cabriolet, fan sites confirm Columbo always had the top up. And this was a rare car-Introduced in 1956, by the time Columbo’s ’59 was made, only 504 models were constructed. When production of the 403 Cabriolet ended in 1961, a scant 2,030 cars had been built.
Unfortunately, in spite of their relevance to TV history, Hollywood generally sees the cars they use as expendable. And Columbo’s Peugeot is no exception. The stories of the 403 vary and conflict in my research, but this is the best I can offer. Universal owned one 403, but apparently leased two or three additional cars from Peugeot. When the series ended, Peter Falk had thought Universal retained the main car, but had sold it. Parties in Florida and San Diego claimed to own the Columbo 403, but according to Wikipedia, the car was found in Ohio. To complicate matters, the ‘Columbo’ series was revived by another network, and employed the same car. In any case, the lead pic shows a recent pic taken at Universal Studios of what is to be believed one of Columbo’s Pug’s. And, for your edification, a fully restored 403. Not that you’d ever see Colombo in a car this nice, nevermind with the top being down.
Comments
REMant says
Actually you're wrong, he drove around in it with Leslie Nielsen top down in the episode Lady in Waiting. They even cruised into a drive-in for lunch. It was under-powered even for Europe, as were all French cars, but like them had extremely comfortable seats and a cushy suspension. Wish I had one.
V8 says
I would say all European cars were underpowered….even until the 80’s they were dreadful !
Paul Butler says
Like the Bentley, Ferrari, Maserati, Jaguar, Aston Martin, etc? Just because they didn’t have inefficient 5, 6 or 7 litre engines didn’t make them underpowered.
Suzanne Smith says
It’s called being conscious for the environment.
LOGOS says
You can tell he had several cars. One had a white convertible top, the other a black or dark gray one. One had the small rear view mirror where it should be, and the other had a dash mount. (I'm not sure which color top matched with which RV mirror).
IAN says
In the episode where the junior detective drives Columbo's car and Peter has his arm around actor Robert Vaugh, the top is clearly down. (Columbo even directs the driver to go around the roundabout at the home to "get a fell for it" before hitting the highway.)
Frank Pryor says
That’s right, I watched that one last night. I think it was early season 7?
Kirk says
The top was down on the commador episode with Robert Vaughn
Carlos sr. says
Where is the car now
Lonnie Davis says
It’s in the US , in Ohio , A couple bought it after the 78 series Ended , Then in the 80″s when they started the series back up again, they tried to by it back, but they wouldn’t sale it back, so they rented the car , There is only 1 car he drove, they didn’t need extras they just kept the same car running, wasn’t like making Smoky & the Bandit !!!
ezkerreko says
He drove with the top down with Roddy McDowell and William Windom in the episode "Short Fuse."
Don S says
Also he had the top down when he was intentionally getting a speeding ticket from an automatic radar system. I think it was "Columbo and the murder of a rock star".
Rick says
Driven with the top down in Last Salute to the Commodore.
drew says
I read an article several years ago in a British classic car magazine, that the car, or one of them, was auctioned and bought by a couple in the UK, where it remained for a few years. Then the series was resurrected and the new studio bought the car back and shipped it back to the US.
Mark Webber says
Not only that but the car, Peugeot, was returned to the rightful owners after the show was done.
Rod says
Despite the small motor they simply ate up the miles on long trips. They were very successful in long distance rallies in Australia and Africa in late 1950s & early 1960s. I once drove one of my 403’s the 1400 miles from Alice Springs to Melbourne in 27 hrs, back in the days when the road was unsealed for half the trip and rough as guts for most of the rest! Not much could compete with them for such trips, regardless of engine size.
Mark Webber says
Colombo drove around withthe top down on the Peugeot in the episode ‘The Most Dangerous Match’, There were a total of four such episodes and the three others are mentioned above.
Leland Crist says
So no one knows where the real Columbo’s car that Peter Falk used in his series is at or who owns it. any guesses? .
Gayle Sanborn says
My first car when, I was sixteen, was the same vintage Peugeot as Columbo’s, except that it was a four door. It was slow going up a hill, for sure, but great as a kid’s car because the insurance and gas were cheap. It had a sun roof and a four speed on the column. Mine had no key, just a switch on the dash that you turned to start the engine. No frills, but a car that I can never forget. Beige, as most of them were, instead of grey like the one in the series.
Skippy Topaz says
The car pictured above is not the car from the early episodes. The Peugeot he drove in the early episodes had the side-view mirrors halfway down the hood, not up close to the windshield like this model.
Hh says
Does any one know what the metal rack on the dashboard of Columbo’s car is?