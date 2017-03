We’re not in Geneva, but our buddy Zack Spencer from Driving Television is, and Subaru let him have a peek at the new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek yesterday, before it was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show. This is a full revamp of Subaru’s plucky little crossover, marking the second generation of the model.

Zack has all the details in this quick “what you need to know” type video.

Source: Motormouth Canada on YouTube