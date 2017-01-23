Rzad kicks butt at ROC

The 2017 Race of Champions Nations Cup, held this weekend, may seem like a bit of a bust for Team Canada if you were just watching our favourite Indycar star. After winning his first round, Ontario’s own James Hinchcliffe lost every other

race he contested. On the bright side however, Stefan Rzadzinski, the Edmonton driver who decimated me in the co-driver search contest, proved that he was the worth shoe by taking not one, but two wins in the incredible event.

Not only did Rzad beat American former F1 racer Scott Speed in a buggy race, but he took down the reigning Indy 500 Champion, Alexander Rossi in full size stock cars!

The underdog media darling of the event, Rzad has proven that there is deep talent in the popular Micra Cup series here in Canada!

Watch Rzad take down Rossi!

Here is a lower quality glimpse at the buggy race.