Red Cloud rides again!

When I try to explain who Garry Sowerby is to my non gearhead friends, I am often reminded of how unconventional my perspective on things is and must have always been. I usually start off with something like…”you know, that Canadian guy who circled the globe in a Volvo and then set other records in a Suburban. Whattyameanno? You know…the guy who always had his Suburban at the Toronto car show back in the 80’s.”

While I can’t remember what day it is, I remember that Volvo and the Suburban that followed it. I even remember the Sierra that came after that. It is very hard to believe that this Friday marks 30 years since Sowerby and co driver Ken Langley rolled into Toronto at the end of their Guiness World Record run in the Volvo that became known as Red Cloud. That was pretty heady stuff for a 13 year old gearhead like me.



Sowerby is one of those guys who believes that special cars should be held on to, and he has a full garage to prove it. One of the occupants is none other than Red Cloud, the 1980 Volvo 245 DL that carried Sowerby and Langley to 21 countries in 74 days, 1 hour and 11 minutes.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the circumnavigation, Garry and Ken will once again be hitting the road in Red Cloud. Amazingly, other than minor general maintenance items, the 4 speed, carbureted wagon needed no repairs!

The pair will start at 2:11 on Thursday November, 18 and will spend 24 hours visiting spots that represent the 21 countries they saw on the original trip. The catch is that they will do it without leaving Toronto! The around the world drive will once again start at the CN Tower and then finish up back at the CN Tower on Friday at 2:11 pm.

[nggallery id=382]

This is some serious Canadian motoring history in the re-making and is a great opportunity for the public to be involved in the finish line activities.

Fans can also participate by suggesting spots in Toronto that honor the spirit of each of the original countries visited by e-mailing the team at odyssey@eastlink.ca

Like this: Like Loading...