Red Bull GRC Announces New Spec Cars and European Series

On the heels of Red Bull Global Rallycross’s announcement to change to spec cars with the Gold series, they have announced that the Platinum series to replace Super Cars for 2019. Also spec cars, GRC claims that it will lower the barriers to entry by lowering cost. According to the press release, “The new Platinum class vehicle will utilize a tube frame chassis that is lighter and more agile than current Supercars, with a higher displacement engine promising performance and endurance never before seen in top-tier rallycross racing.”

The cars will first be raced in a demonstration at the 2018 series finale at Lydden Hill in October. This also launches plans for the GRC Champions Cup, expanding to a complementary series in GRC Europe. The European season will run concurrent with the North America series, culminating in a championship race with drivers from both sides of the Atlantic. GRC CEO Colin Dyne says, “Our goal is to open up the competitive landscape to make it more accessible for drivers and teams to participate and showcase their driving skills. Plus, the addition of the GRC Champions Cup will bring together the best drivers from both continents to crown the ‘King of Rallycross’.”

Popcorn, anyone?