Red Bull Global Rallycross Announces 2017 Calendar

Red Bull GRC has announced the 2017 season with a few surprises. Washington D.C., held in the lot of RFK Stadium for the past three years, is no longer on the schedule. Atlantic City is back with a double-header for 2017, and several new cities added – Louisville, KY; Thompson, CT; Memphis, TN; and Indianapolis, IN. Most exciting for TGB readers is a double-header in Canada – city not yet announced. The championship final will once again take place in Los Angeles as a single event. The full schedule:

Round 1: Memphis, TN (April 29)

Round 2: Louisville, KY (May 21)

Louisville, KY (May 21) Round 3: Thompson, CT (June 3)*

Thompson, CT (June 3)* Round 4: Thompson, CT (June 4)*

Thompson, CT (June 4)* Round 5: Canada (June 17)*

Canada (June 17)* Round 6: Canada (June 18)*

Canada (June 18)* Round 7: Indianapolis, IN (July 9)

Indianapolis, IN (July 9) Round 8: Atlantic City, NJ (August 12)*

Atlantic City, NJ (August 12)* Round 9: Atlantic City, NJ (August 13)*

Atlantic City, NJ (August 13)* Round 10: Seattle, WA (September 9)*

Seattle, WA (September 9)* Round 11: Seattle, WA (September 10)*

Seattle, WA (September 10)* Round 12:Los Angeles, CA (October 14)

*Indicates doubleheader