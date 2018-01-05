Red Bull Global Rallycross 2018 Season Announced

Red Bull Global Rallycross has announced its 2018 calendar with four scheduled double headers and some new cities – including New Orleans, Louisiana. The final race has taken place in Long Beach, California the past several years; there will still be a race in Los Angeles in July, but in keeping with the “Global” part of the series, the final will be in Europe. The exact location has yet to be announced. Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be a race in Canada this season; the closest to the east of Canada will be in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In fact, that is the only East Coast race at all so far. There is a double header in June with no location indicated. The full calendar:

Round 1: Louisville, KY (May 19-20)

Rounds 2-3: To be announced (June 9-10)*

Round 4: New Orleans, LA (June 23-24)

Round 5: Los Angeles, CA (July 7-8)

Rounds 6-7: Indianapolis, IN (August 11-12)*

Rounds 8-9: Atlantic City, NJ (August 25-26)*

Round 10: Seattle, WA (September 15-16)

Rounds 11-12: Europe (October 27-28)*

*indicates doubleheader