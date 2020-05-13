Rally Film with Michael Fassbender

Photo: Oliver Hegarty

While rallies and racing seasons are postponed and cancelled north to south, east to west, some gems are coming out to give us a much-needed fix. Famous for Band of Brothers, 12 Years a Slave, and X-Men, actor Michael Fassbender is releasing a film in three parts via the VERO social network. Fassbender was invited to be Ireland’s Rally of the Lakes ambassador in 2019 for its 40th anniversary where he was filmed driving the stages. The actor is no stranger behind the wheel having raced and 460bhp Porsche 911 in the Porsche Sports Cup Germany at Hockenheim and Nürburgring.

The first episode launched April 12 shows the lead up to the rally and his first recce with co-driver Barry Goodman. Directed by Mario Conte, the second and third episodes will be launched Tuesday May 19 and Tuesday May 26, respectively.



See the full Part One episode here.

Film credits: Director and Editor: Marco Conte. Camera: Niall Foley. Camera and Grade: Oliver

Hegarty. Sound: Neil Horner

Car crew credits: Owner: Gary McPhillips, Support Team: Cathal Sheridan, Francis McPhillips,

Dessie Keenan, ‘Mad’ Mick Maloney