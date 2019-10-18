Press Release: SALEEN UNVEILS GT4 CONCEPT RACE CAR

LAS VEGAS (Oct 18, 2019) — One of the most legendary names in GT racing will soon return to the starting grid at the world’s most prestigious racetracks with an original new machine designed specifically for track competition.

At a press conference and demonstration event held yesterday at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Saleen Automotive announced it will soon offer specially-built versions of it’s new Saleen 1 turbocharged, mid-engine sports car designed to compete in GT4 racing series worldwide.

The new Saleen GT4 concept model – which will be built at Saleen’s Corona, Calif.- based facilities starting in November 2019 – is based on a dedicated racing version of the Saleen 1 model, which debuted in the 2019 Saleen Cup racing series. The single-make “arrive and drive” series concludes its inaugural season with a grand finale event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 18-20.

Saleen’s GT4 concept features distinct changes from the standard production model Saleen 1, including updates designed to comply with GT4 series specifications. The Saleen GT4 concept features updates to the car’s front splitter and fenders, plus new advanced rear diffuser to improve aerodynamics. Per GT4 specifications, a large rear wing is included to add maximum downforce and traction. Saleen’s GT4 concept car also offers front and rear anti-lock braking systems and other GT4-specific equipment.

“We developed the Saleen 1 to be fully capable on the track and easily adapt to racing applications,” said Steve Saleen, CEO and founder of Saleen Automotive. “Our company was founded on racing DNA and the track is where we prove our reputation. We look forward to completing the homologation process with SRO and seeing these cars compete at GT4 events around the world.”