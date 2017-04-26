Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Makes NYC Debut

For anyone who has ever gone to a car show, you can relate to the following: yes, you are excited to see all the cars, but there’s usually that One Car you are especially excited to see. For the 2017 New York International Auto Show, that car for me was the new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo.

What’s the excitement all about you ask? The naysayers might remark I’m getting excited over the fact Porsche simply made the Panamera into a wagon. To them, I’d respond they are missing the point entirely. Porsche had long been considering a four door offering. As a kid I recall the odd four door 928 concept, which thankfully never took off. Once Porsche found out most people accepted the idea of an SUV Porsche in the form of the Cayenne, it was finally time for a four door model.

Cayenne showed Porsche could build a non-sports car that still drove like a Porsche. And in 2010, the Panamera arrived, making good on the promise of delivering a Porsche driving experience. But it just didn’t look….right. Yes, I get they were trying to mimic the sloping rear end of the 911. Other automakers could blend sport and luxury, but the odd looking Panamera wasn’t convincing.

When I saw the first pic of the Panamera Sport Turismo, it was a eureka moment. One look and I thought THIS is the Panamera we should have had all along. Finally seeing it in person confirmed what I saw in picture. Long, low, sleek, and most notably, well proportioned, the Sport Turismo checks off all the right boxes. In addition, the Sport Turismo incorporates a unique extendable roof spoiler, more cargo room, improved rear seat headroom, and for the first time in a Panamera, seating for five.

The Panamera Sport Turismo is available in four models:

4: Powered by a turbocharged V-6 rated at 330hp. 0-60mph arrives in 5.0 seconds. Prices start at $96,200.

4S: Powered by a 2.9L twin turbo V-6 rated at 440hp. 0-60mph arrives in 4.0 seconds. Prices start at $109,200.

4 E-Hybrid: Same engine as the 4S, but with an electric motor adding 136hp. 0-60mph arrives in 4.4 seconds (more weight to move). Prices start at $104,000.

Turbo: Powered by a 4.0 twin turbo V-8 rated at 550hp. 0-60mph arrives in 3.4 seconds. Prices start at $154,000.

All prices in US Dollars. Porsche expects the Panamara Sport Turismo at the end of 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...