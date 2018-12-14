Pfaff to contest full IMSA WeatherTech season in 2019 in GTD including all endurance races

PORSCHE YOUNG PROFESSIONAL DRIVER DENNIS OLSEN AND NURBURGRING LAP-RECORD

HOLDER LARS KERN JOIN HARGROVE/ROBICHON AT DAYTONA 24 HOURS

TORONTO, December 13, 2018 // Hot on the heels of announcing a move to the IMSA WeatherTech

SportsCar Championship in 2019, Pfaff Motorsports today announced that driver Scott Hargrove

has been named a Porsche Selected Driver, and that it will contest the full 2019 WeatherTech

season in the GTD class, including all endurance races.

The team’s driver lineup features Hargrove, who was 2018 Pirelli World Challenge GT Sprint

champion and 2017 Porsche GT3 Cup Canada champion, Zacharie Robichon, 2018 Porsche GT3 Cup

Canada champion. Lars Kern, a Porsche engineer and current holder of the production-car lap

record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in a Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR, will join the team for all

endurance races, and Porsche Young Professional driver Dennis Olsen will contest the 24 Hours of

Daytona with the team.

“I am excited to expand our IMSA effort beyond the originally planned sprint championship to

include the North American Endurance Cup events,” said Steve Bortolotti, Pfaff Motorsports

manager. “The challenge for our team will be immense, but the Porsche customer racing model is

second-to-none, and their support means we’ll be as prepared as possible for our first endurance

races. I’m also happy Scott is becoming a Porsche Selected Driver. He is an incredible talent behind

the wheel, and a true professional off-track. We are all proud of the role Pfaff has played in his

development, and hope this leads to more opportunities in the future with the Porsche brand.”

“We introduced our Porsche Selected Driver program last year with the expressed purpose of

placing deserving drivers with equally deserving customer programs,” explained Daniel

Armbruster, President and CEO, Porsche Motorsport North America. “Scott Hargrove is a perfect

representative of a Porsche Selected Driver. He is fast, intelligent and has a honed racing savvy in

and out of the cockpit. Scott has worked his way up through the Porsche racing ranks, including a

seat at the 2014 Porsche Young Driver Academy, which makes it that much more satisfying for us

at Porsche Motorsport to name him a 2019 Porsche Selected Driver. We are looking forward to a

strong year for Scott and Pfaff Motorsports in the full IMSA WeatherTech Championship next

season.”

“2019 is shaping up to be a massively exciting season,” said Scott Hargrove. “Racing with Pfaff

Motorsports in GTD for the full season showcases the drive this team has on- and off-track. They

are always looking for more. It is an honour to be a part of the effort, and I can’t wait to hit the track

with my new teammates in Daytona.”



Zach Robichon added, “expanding our program to the complete IMSA WeatherTech championship

shows Pfaff’s commitment. When the right opportunity presented itself, we all jumped at the

chance, and we’re looking to get the season started on the right foot at Daytona. We have a huge

challenge ahead of us, but the team has consistently proven they can be successful at new

challenges. The Roar is only a few weeks away, and we’re looking forward to getting our new

Porsche 911 GT3 R on track.”

“Starting the season in January at the world centre of racing, Daytona, is just great,” said Lars Kern.

“And being there with the Pfaff Team and such a superb driver lineup is stunning. I followed closely

what Pfaff and Scott have done this year in PWC. Winning a championship title in their first year

running a GT3-class car in PWC is a sign of what this team is capable of.”

Porsche Young Professional driver Dennis Olsen concluded, “I’m really looking forward to get

started together with Pfaff, and also excited to see how the new Porsche 911 GT3 R will perform at

Daytona! I think we will have a good chance for the win – so we have to stay focused, and make no

mistakes. Consistency is going to be the key!”

The addition of the endurance races to the team’s calendar makes for a much busier year. The team

will add the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona January 24-27, the 12 Hours of Sebring March 13-16, the Six

hours of the Glen at Watkins Glen June 27-30, and Petit Le Mans October 12, to their already-packed

Sprint championship calendar.

Over its 50-plus-year history, the Pfaff organization has been synonymous with developing up-and-

coming Canadian driving talent. In 2017, president and CEO Chris Pfaff was inducted into the

Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame for the pivotal role he played in the development of a long list of

Canadian racers including Richard Spenard, Scott Goodyear, Ron Fellows, and many others.

Pfaff has provided driving and talent development opportunities in karting through the Pfaff Pole

awards in the Sunoco Ron Fellows Karting Championship, the Pfaff Driver of the Day awards in the

Champion Ron Fellows Karting Championship, and title sponsorship of the national-level Pfaff

Kartsport Cup. In 2017, Pfaff also launched a national online racing championship in partnership

with Cineplex and WorldGaming to bridge the divide between the real and virtual racing worlds.

