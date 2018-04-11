NYIAS Race Cars Gallery

With the New York International Auto Show slightly slimmed down for 2018, some of the individual manufacturer’s booths followed suit. Fewer OEM’s showcased their race cars, and while there was a noticeable lack of rally cars on the show floor, there were still enough race cars to make the show worth it.

Honda displayed Takuma Sato’s winning car from the 2017 Indy 500 front and center:

Nissan showcased their Formula e car:

Acura brought along the stunning NSX GT3:

Toyota launched the Corolla hatchback along with Fredric Aasbo and his new Formula D car – which unfortunately for attendees was already off to Long Beach when the show opened to the public:

The Saratoga Auto Museum once again brought some history – the 1994 Newman/Haas Lola T9400 Indy Car from Mario Andretti’s last year of competing.

Here’s a full gallery of the race cars of NYIAS and a few other interesting cars found along the way: