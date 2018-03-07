Nissan turns Titan into the ultimate tailgating machine

There has been a lot of fretting going on around The Garage these past few weeks as we try to decide what our best approach to creating a new BBQ event rig for the 2018 BBQ season. A press release notice from Nissan today makes it clear that we need to up our game a bit!

Created for The Work Truck Show in Indianapolis this weekend, the “Smokin’ TITAN” might just be the ultimate mobile BBQ station!

Beginning with a 2018 Nissan Titan XD, Smokin’ Titan features a flatbed style work space with built in coolers, a fridge/freezer, a six burner stove, cutting boards and a sink with running water. The original bed has been moved back onto a a trailer, where it is fitted with a smoker/grill and storage for smoker pellets and wood chips.

Naturally, a variety of off-road accessories and a smokey graphics package have been applied to round out the look!

Nissan says the rig will be touring outdoor events throughout the Summer. We are hoping it makes its way to Toronto so we can get our hands on it!