Nissan announces Qashqai for the Canadian market

5-passenger Qashqai designed for conquering everyday urban adventures, includes long list of comfort, convenience and utility features

Dynamic exterior offers sleek front end design with Nissan signature design cues and available 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels

Available Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies include Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection 1 , Intelligent Cruise Control 2 , Rear Cross Traffic Alert 3 and Forward Emergency Braking1

, Intelligent Cruise Control , Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Forward Emergency Braking1 “Right sized” Qashqai slots just under popular 2017 Rogue, Nissan’s #1 selling vehicle in Canada, and further expands Nissan’s extensive SUV lineup

On sale in spring 2017

The 2017 Nissan Qashqai stands as a stylish, nimble, fun-to-drive and affordable sub-compact SUV offering numerous advanced safety and security features

“The combination of the new Qashqai and the popular redesigned 2017 Rogue will appeal to a broad audience and offers a wide spectrum of features and price points for SUV buyers,” said Bert Brooks, senior manager, Product Planning, Nissan Canada Inc. “While we expect Rogue to continue to appeal to owners with young families, Qashqai fills a need for singles and couples who want more space and versatility than the average sedan for everyday urban use and social activities.”

The Qashqai has a 58mm (2.3-inch) shorter wheelbase and a 307mm (12.1-inch) shorter overall length than Rogue, helping make it more maneuverable in city traffic and an ideal size for tight city parking spaces. Other helpful city adventure features range from up to 1,730L (61.1 cubic feet) of cargo space (2nd row seat folded) and available innovative Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System to the Around View® Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)4.

“From Qashqai to Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder and all the way up to the full-size eight-passenger Armada, Nissan has the perfect SUV for any buyer,” said Brooks. “Qashqai holds its own with all of its portfolio mates, just as expected of any vehicle that wears the Nissan badge.”

Sporty Exterior, Premium Looking Interior

The Qashqai exterior starts with an “emotional geometry” exterior design, presenting a strong contrast between dynamic movements of volume and geometric and sharp edges and details. The sleek, compact body projects powerful fender volume and a wheel-oriented stance, along with agile and robust lower body sides, giving Qashqai a powerful presence.

The front is highlighted by a dynamic, sporty front grille and sophisticated headlight design with LED signature Daytime Running Lights, halogen headlights with auto off function, and available fog lights. Also available are LED low-beam headlights with auto on/off function and High Beam Assist (HBA).

The Qashqai exterior also features a large rear opening and a wide rear body appearance – along with sleek boomerang-shaped taillights and rear spoiler. Other exterior details include body-colour front and rear bumpers, black wheel arches and roof molding, body-colour outside mirrors with integrated turn signals and heated outside mirrors. Also offered is a power sliding moonroof with sliding shade and roof rails. Qashqai has a coefficient of drag of 0.33.

The 2017 Qashqai is available in 10 available exterior colours – led by the bold Monarch Orange and Nitro Lime. Other colours are Mocha Almond, Magnetic Black, Brilliant Silver, Gun Metallic, Palatial Ruby, Pearl White, Glacier White and Caspian Blue

Inside, the 5-passenger Qashqai interior is designed to keep up with owners’ active lifestyles. It has the commanding ride height of a compact SUV combined with a driver-oriented cockpit that provides a sporty, fun-to-drive feel.

Qashqai incorporates Nissan’s “gliding wing” interior design, providing spatial symmetry with a sense of togetherness – combining a wide-open feeling with areas for personal space. Seating includes a standard 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with available rear seat center armrest, heated front seats and available rear seat heating/cooling center console vents. Also available are a 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, leather-appointed seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and heated steering wheel. Leather-appointed seating is standard on the SL grade.

Behind the 2nd row seat is up to 648L (22.9 cu. ft.) of cargo space (up to 1,730L or 61.1 cu. ft. with the 2nd row seat folded down), accessible through the wide rear door. Like Rogue, the new Qashqai also offers the innovative Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System (SV and SL grades). Included as standard on all grades are a cargo area cover and six luggage hooks (four floor, two side).

The instrument panel features Fine Vision electroluminescent gauges and 5.0-inch center meter colour display with Advanced Driver Assist™ Display. The front center console includes an integral armrest and storage comparTMent, along with a 12-volt power outlet. Qashqai SV and SL grades include Nissan Intelligent KeyTM with Push Button Start.

Standard interior features include: 4-speaker AM/FM/CD audio system with auxiliary audio input jack, USB connection port for iPod® interface and other compatible devices, Siri® Eyes Free6, Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System, RearView Monitor, Streaming Audio via Bluetooth®, Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant5 (compatible smartphone required) and RearView Monitor. Also available is SiriusXM® Satellite Radio (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately), dual-zone automatic air conditioning. The available Remote Engine Start (RES) system7 provides flexibility to start the Qashqai remotely using the keyless entry fob.

The 2017 Qashqai also has a number of available connected technology and smartphone integration features, including NissanConnectSM with Navigation, Mobile Apps and Services. It offers a 7.0-inch colour touch-screen display, Nissan Voice Recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM® Traffic and SiriusXM® Travel Link™ (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately). NissanConnect Services powered by SiriusXM® (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately) is available on Qashqai SL model. Also available is Around View® Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)4.

Two interior colours are offered: Charcoal and Light Grey, along with available Gun Metal or Piano Black finishers.

“The Qashqai interior belies its affordable pricing, with use of premium materials and long list of available comfort and convenience items,” explained Brooks. “Though more compact than Rogue, the new Qashqai fully measures up in terms of features that make driving more enjoyable for both driver and passengers.”

2.0-litre Engine, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, Advanced Safety Technology

The Qashqai offers balanced dynamic performance – combining a responsive, efficient 2.0-litre engine with nimble handling and cornering. Qashqai utilizes the same CMF (Common Module Family) platform as Rogue, and both vehicles are available in a choice of front-wheel drive or an available intuitive All-Wheel Drive system.

Every 2017 Qashqai comes equipped with a standard 2.0-litre DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder rated at 141 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm and 147 lb-ft of torque @ 4,400 rpm. The engine features Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG™) system, Twin CVTC (Continuously Variable Valve Timing Control) on both intake and exhaust, DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) coated valve lifters, TCV (Tumble Control Valve) and an 11.2:1 compression ratio. The engine is matched with a 6-speed manual transmission or an available Xtronic transmission with standard Sport Mode Shifter and Eco Mode switch.

The nimble handling is the result of the 104.2-inch wheelbase and 4-wheel independent suspension – a front independent-strut suspension with stabilizer bar and twin-tube shock absorbers and multi-link independent rear suspension with twin-tube shock absorbers and stabilizer bar. Responsive steering is provided by an Electric Power-assisted Steering (EPS) with Sport mode. 4-wheel vented disc brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist are also standard.

A selection of wheels and tires are offered, depending on grade level. Qashqai S models are equipped with 16-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers and 215/65R16 all-season tires; Qashqai SV features 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 215/60R17 all-season tires; and Qashqai SL comes with 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 225/45R19 all-season tires. Every Qashqai also offers a standard Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with position monitoring and Nissan’s innovative Easy Fill Tire Alert.

Hill Start Assist (HSA) is also standard, along with a suite of confidence-inspiring dynamic technologies, with Active Trace Control, Active Engine Braking and Active Ride Control.

“While many competitors in the compact SUV segment choose a rear torsion beam suspension, Qashqai offers an independent rear multi-link design to provide that extra sense of dynamic performance,” said Brooks. “We believe that buyers coming into this segment, usually as first time SUV owners, still want to enjoy driving excitement and feel a connection to the road. The new Qashqai delivers.”

Qashqai also offers an extensive list of advanced Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies. The list includes available radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW)8 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) 3, Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)1, and Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)9. Also available are Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)2 and Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection1.

In addition, the list of standard safety and security features includes the Nissan Advanced Air Bag System (AABS) with dual-stage supplemental front air bags with seat belt and occupant classification sensors; front seat-mounted side impact supplemental air bags; roof-mounted curtain side impact supplemental air bags with rollover sensor for front and rear-seat outboard occupant head protection; 3-point front and rear seatbelts, front seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiters and adjustable upper anchors; LATCH System (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren); and Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) with Traction Control System (TCS).

Three Well-Equipped Qashqai Models

The 2017 Nissan Qashqai comes in three well-equipped models – S, SV and SL.

Along with the long list of standard features found on Qashqai S, the Qashqai SV adds 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 215/60R17 all-season tires, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power Moonroof, Heated leather steering wheel, Remote Engine Start system7, Nissan Intelligent KeyTM, cruise control, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately), two additional audio system speakers, leather-wrapped shift knob, Smart Auto on/off headlights, , Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System and dual illuminated vanity mirrors.

Qashqai SL models include leather-appointed front seats, 6-way power driver seat with power lumbar support, NissanConnect with Navigation and Mobile Apps, and 7.0-inch colour touch-screen display.

Qashqai SL models also include seatback pocket on driver’s seat, Around View® Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)4, 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 225/45R19 all-season tires and silver finished roof racks.

Optional equipment package offered: SL Platinum Package.

The 2017 Nissan Qashqai is assembled in Kyushu, Japan.