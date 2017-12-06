New Racing Series Added to Global Rallycross

Red Bull GRC announced a new racing series in partnership with Polars RZR to start in 2018. Taking place on the same race days with Supercars and GRC Lites, the USAC-sanctioned category will first and foremost bring more side-by-side racing action to the ever-evolving series, as well as add more opportunity for drivers to get behind the wheel.

“Polaris is the ideal partner for us to work with as we develop this new entry point class for young drivers to enter the sport of rallycross,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “They are a high performance, dynamic brand that will bring more racing excitement to our fans, and will further expand our unique presence in the world of racing.”

The past several years have seen many regional rallies add off-road vehicles to the competitive mix, bringing more participants as well as spectators. Their popularity is growing wildly, and it will be interesting to see how Global Rallycross integrates the new series under the GRC umbrella with the current performance-enhanced road cars. As of yet, the actual vehicle hasn’t been released – we have to wait until January to see. Perhaps all will be revealed at North American International Auto Show in Detroit?