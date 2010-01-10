Mystery Buggy

We’re on a hunt for details folks. Robert Barg has provided this photo of a Hunter Buggy at the 1970 Sundown Grand Prix. Looking at the pit boxes, I’m assuming this is Mosport but I know nothing else of this rather odd looking machine.

Who can tell us more?

Editor’s note: Robert has done some more digging and found that the car was driven by Bill Heemsoth and Uwe Falkenburg and may have been Porsche powered. The pair finished 2nd at the Sundowner in 1970. Robert also recalls competing against the car in 69 when he was driving an MGB with Cam Champion. For more history on the Sundown Grand Prix, visit Canadian Racer.

