More vintage racing porn: AMX

Unfortunately this shot of my Dad’s AMX is in pretty poor condition and wasn’t the best shot to begin with. While there are no details, I suspect this was taken at Mosport, possibly between turns 3 & 4, taken from the infield side. The year was 1969 and there wasn’t much in the way of safety barriers in those days. A few details I’ve noticed are the big hole cut in the front bumper to get more air in and the single wiper blade. Also, photos from later in the season show the car with an adjustable rear wing, which does not appear to be on the car at this point. Also, the “Bob Bannerman Express” stickers haven’t made it on the car yet.

Few can believe it, but I remember this car even though I would have only been 2 years old at the time. It was a pretty outrageous machine.