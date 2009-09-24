More vintage racing porn: AMX

Unfortunately this shot of my Dad’s AMX is in pretty poor condition and wasn’t the best shot to begin with. While there are no details, I suspect this was taken at Mosport, possibly between turns 3 & 4, taken from the infield side. The year was 1969 and there wasn’t much in the way of safety barriers in those days. A few details I’ve noticed are the big hole cut in the front bumper to get more air in and the single wiper blade. Also, photos from later in the season show the car with an adjustable rear wing, which does not appear to be on the car at this point. Also, the “Bob Bannerman Express” stickers haven’t made it on the car yet.
Few can believe it, but I remember this car even though I would have only been 2 years old at the time. It was a pretty outrageous machine.
Comments
Leighton Irwin says
Gary: I think that may have been taken from the infield at the bottom of the Chute (4). One of the few places there was ANY guardrail. There was none on the straights.
I am basing this on the slope and the hillside in the background.
It doesn’t jibe with either 1 or 9 the only other places there was guardrail in those days.
Were we crazy or what? Heck the pits were ‘protected’ by a painted line for several years. By 67 there was a single row guardrail on the pit side on the start finish line.
Colin King says
Hmmmm….looks more like entry to 10. Note the start of what looks like curbing in the bottom right and ashpalt to the left….could be entry to the pits. OOPs! That white blob isn’t curbing, it is a tear in the picture. Even so, the car looks like it is setting up for a right turn…it could still possibly be 10.
laz says
Just 1 picture? What a tease.
I love the AMX because of my dad as well. He passed away almost 10yrs ago, and the AMX of my childhood sits in pieces in a garage, mid restoration. Thanks for reminding me of the fond memories 🙂
Gary Grant says
There are some slides of the original build, I just need to get them scanned to digital.
Bud Tucker says
You know, I have no idea where this was taken. I don’t recall this photograph as being one of mine. In any case I can tell you it was taken very early in the career of the car because it doesn’t appear that we had installed the rear soiler as yet when this picture was taken.
Who was the person who commented that it brought back memories because they have one in bits in the garage.
Bud T.
Bud Tucker says
That would be rear spoiler!
Gary Grant says
That would be Adam, a BMW racer (and competitor of gary’s son) in Cali. The car he has is not the same one. I have a rough idea where yours is.
Gary Faules says
Oh come on Bud… You know damn good and well that running those bias ply tires you had a rear “soiler” problem at times. lol
Leighton Irwin says
A lot of people had a rear soiler problem at Mosport, especially the first time they ran there. Even more so in the rain.
chris says
Gary,
Thats very cool !I would love to see more pictures I have a 69 vintage RR flavor I am building. It appears your dad moved both wheel openings up into the body even including the flare extension off of the rear.
Bob Bannerman says
Hi it’s Bob Bannerman here the founder of Bob Bannerman Motors (1960) at age 20 and Bud Tucker’s partner in the Bob Bannerman 1969 AMX racing car. Bud where are you? Does any one know where the famous award winning Bob Bannerman 1969 AMX racing car is today?
Gary Grant says
Hey Bob! I am Bud’s kid, I came to visit you maybe ten or fifteen years ago. I was wondering if you were still kicking. Bud is in BC and doing well, I will connect you.
As for the AMX, I believe it is in a storage facility owned by a collector in the western end of the province, but he is not talking!