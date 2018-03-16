Mazda is Ready to Sell the 2018 Mazda6

Ok, so we are well into 2018 now, but Mazda is now prepared to sell you the 2018 Mazda6 (on the lot now is the 2017.5). In a segment where the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry grab all the headlines, the Mazda6 goes about its business with little fanfare or recognition. Which is a shame, as the 6 is one of the best looking and performing midsize sedans available at a reasonable price. Just ask me-I own a Mazda6s V-6 with a 5-speed, so I may be biased.

The 2018 Mazda6 will be available in April. Mazda promises a quieter, smoother, and more comfortable car while maintaining its fun to drive nature. Mazda also states there will be more standard equipment, a new range topping Signature model, and most importantly, a new 2.5L turbocharged four cylinder engine rated at 250hp. Sadly for enthusiasts, this new engine is only available with a six-speed automatic. A six speed manual can only be had in the base model Sport. Non-turbo 6’s have a 2.5L four rated at 187hp.

Below is pricing and standard equipment for the 2018 Mazda6 line. Pricing is USD.

Sport: $21,950 Includes cloth interior, 17″ alloys, LED headlights, dual zone auto climate control, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic assist, and low speed automatic braking. Adding an automatic raises the price to $23,000. Of note, this gives the 6 cylinder deactivation. Mazda is quick to point out this is only four cylinder engine sold in North America with this feature.

Touring: $25,700 Adds 19″ alloys, leatherette interior, power driver’s seat, heated front seats, sunroof, and rear air vents.

Grand Touring: $29,200 The base model for the new turbocharged engine. Additional standard features include an 11 speaker Bose audio system, navigation, heated mirrors, and auto dimming driver’s mirror.

Grand Touring Reserve: $31,700 Adds a head up display, rear spoiler, windshield wiper de-icer, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and power, ventilated front seats.

Signature: $34,750 Mazda is hoping to lure premium car shoppers with features like Nappa leather, Japanese Sen wood inserts, 360 degree View Monitor, front and rear parking sensors and a 7″ reconfigurable gauge display.