Lightning McQueen coming to the Canadian Automotive Museum for Christmas

Many years ago, Disney’s Pixar group made a big splash in the GTA when the stars of the hit movie Cars arrived at Vaughan Mills to spend a day showing off for the fans. The 2017 Christmas season is going to be even more exciting, as Lightning McQueen is spending the whole month of December at the Canadian Automotive Museum in Oshawa!

The museum has undergone a gradual rejuvenation in recent years, with a big focus on creating activities that are fun and interactive. The arrival of the star of the Cars movie franchise is the latest in a series of fun events aimed at kids.

More details in the CAM press release

Oshawa, ON – The Canadian Automotive Museum (CAM) is excited to announce the arrival of a full scale model of Lightning McQueen from Disney Pixar’s Cars 3, now available on Blu-Ray™. The iconic main character from Pixar’s Cars animated film franchise, Lightning McQueen is part athlete, part stock car. McQueen is voiced in the films by actor Owen Wilson and was named after the late Pixar animator Glen McQueen, who passed away in 2002. According to Cars director John Lasseter, McQueen’s shape was influenced by sports cars like the Corvette C6 and Ford GT40, as well as sports stars Muhammad Ali, Charles Barkley and Joe Namath. Lightning McQueen will be on display in the main gallery of the Canadian Automotive Museum through December 2018. Exciting kids programming is being scheduled throughout the year in conjunction with the display, including fun Family Day, March Break, and summer vacation activities. “We are thrilled to have Lightning McQueen on display as a starting point to connect younger visitors with automotive history” said the museum’s Executive Director, Alex Gates. A free public reception for Lightning McQueen will be held as part of the Canadian Automotive Museum’s annual Holiday Open House on Friday, December 1 from 4pm to 7pm. The CAM opened in 1963 and maintains the world’s most significant collection of Canadian cars. Located in downtown Oshawa, the museum building is housed in a former 1920s auto dealership building. The museum is open year-round, Monday-Friday 10am to 4:30pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm. For more information visit www.CanadianAutomotiveMuseum.com or call 905-576-1222