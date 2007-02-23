Laser 917 Kit Car Rebirth

Over in the Zentastic Garage, Shannon Larratt has dug out one of his old projects, a Laser 917 kit car. After years of sitting in a corner somewhere, the Porsche 917 replica is set to have a complete reworking. Updated headlights and a more streamlined windshield will be just the beginning from the sounds of things. For now, the car has been brought home for the initial clean up. Currently without a powerplant, Mr. Larratt is looking for a reasonably price (can you say free?) beetle engine to drop in, just to get the car moving. Regular readers may remember Shannon, he’s the guy with the camoflage painted Porsche 911. I’m sure we can expect the same type of cool when the Laser is finished.
Comments
Shannon says
A friend took this project over but if there are any updates to it I’ll post them at http://www.priceofhistoys.com/ (recently re-launched).
Derek says
hey, How far along is the project so far? Any more pic’s?
