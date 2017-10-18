Ken Block spotted filming Gymkhana 10 on the streets of Detroit

I had the good fortune to interview Ken Block a couple of years ago and he talked about trying to keep the Gymkhana series new and exciting, so it is little surprise that the franchise has finally made its way to Motor City.

Youtube user Revin caught some footage of Block and the newly revamped Hoonicorn Mustang shredding pavement on the John C. Lodge freeway outside of the Joe Louis Arena and Cobo Hall.

It makes one wonder if Kenny from Da Block might be making an appearance at the 2018 Detroit auto show!