Just Not Enough Walls

I wish I had more walls in our home so I would have enough room to hang all my favorites but there are just too many all of which are my “favorite”.
While enjoying Louis Galanos photo of Mario Andretti and Jacky Ickx duringÃ‚Â driver’s meeting it reminded me of one of my favorite photos that Phil Hill gave me and is yet to be framed. Please forgive the poor photo of a photo since I laid it on the floor and all I had handy was some Olympic gold medals to hold it down.
What I would have given to have been in attendence with this bunch of guys even if only a fly on the wall. The name of this photo is simply, “Heroes” and the photographer is Gary Bramstedt. It was taken at the driver’s meeting before the start of the 1964 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.Ã‚Â In it you can see some well known drivers back in the day. As a matter of fact Phil Hill has his helmet on as if to hide the fact that he’s under age or something.Ã‚Â Starting in the back row second from the left is Phil Hill (wearing helmet) to his right is Chris Amon. To the far right is Dan Gurney and next to him is Graham Hill (mustache). Bottom row far left Jo Bonnier, Innes Ireland, Jimmy Clark, Richie Ginther, Jack Brabham, and Bruce McLaren.
It gives a good look at their goggles and helmet of the day as well as the thin one layer Dunlop racing suit which God only knows if they wereÃ‚Â Nomex back then. But more importantly what I see in this photo is the same sense of urgency as was caught in theÃ‚Â photo of Louis Galanos. Speaking from experience, I can tell you that while they are in fact all listening to what’s being said at the meeting, in reality in their mind they are already in turn three and headed for four.
Comments
Gary Grant says
Oh sure, the medals were just hanging around 😉
A couple of interesting things to note: Ireland having a smoke. Another example of how things have changed.
I happen to have a helmet exactly like the one that Hill is wearing. It is completely pristine, the leather looks new. I'll try to get around to taking some pics of it.
Warwick says
Wish I could find this print to buy… I think I’ve just found what I’m going to decorate my dining room with….black and white classic racing prints 🙂
Gary Faules says
Warwick,
Funny you should mention that. I have seen this print for sale at a place I shop at often at Sears Point Raceway. (Now called Infineon) The shop is called Wine Country Motorsports. They sell racing supplies as well as lots of books, prints, collectibles and so on. I also know they ship. 😉
http://www.winecountrymotorsports.com/
Gary Bramstedt says
"survived" not "suvived".
"the" not "thr".
glb
Bruce Perry says
My name is Bruce E Perry, I was in Bittburg, Germany. "Drink, drink, drink…. " the first words I heard you utter as I awoke.
If you are you… and you were such an amazingly talented photographer… email me at bnbperry@frontiernet.net
if not, excuse me. thank you.
Gary Bramstedt says
If I recall, Ireland suvived racing but not thr smokes…
glb
doug stokes says
Gary: Doug Stokes (your step-cousin) give me a call at the race track 626.358.1100 x 203