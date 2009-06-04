Gallery: Wednesday night cruise in Oshawa

Now that the weather is finally warming up and the sun sticks around a little longer in the evenings, cruise season has finally begun. Here in Durham region, there are several cruises a week to choose from thanks to the Road Legends Cruisers. Wednesdays are at a pool hall called Le Skratch in Oshawa, just a few kilometers from GM’s Canadian headquarters.

As one might expect, The General’s cars were in abundance this evening and lots of folks were wearing shirts and hats that showed support of the town’s livelihood. There were a few Mopars and Fords and even an older Benz and a MG TD replica to round out the evening.

Gallery after the break

