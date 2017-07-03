Gallery: Oshawa Motorsport Club autocross action

Something really cool happened last Fall, when I introduced my kid Duncan to the world of autocross: He brought his best friend and his Fifty-something year old Dad along with their respective machines. Since that first event, the trio have become autocross buddies, learning the ropes of competitive driving from the ground up. Watching from the edge of the circle so to speak, has been good fun and surprisingly satisfying. Yes, I am still addicted to driving, but it is just so cool watching these guys grow. Even the old guy!

On Sunday, they took in their third event with the Oshawa Motorsport Club in the parking lot at Durham College here in Whitby, where there was a super mix of rookies and old dogs competing in a wide variety of equipment.

Forgive me if there seems to be an overabundance of images of my kid’s Subaru shod with Toyo R888Rs, mounted on FASTCO wheels. I think it looks pretty sweet.