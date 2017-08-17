Gallery: 2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition

Bright colours like the eyeball searing yellow used on the Inazuma tend to be of the love it or hate it variety and a quick glance around the web shows that a lot of fans are bemoaning the fact that the special edition is only available in yellow. Personally, the black wheels and accents play nicely against the intense hue and it is exactly the way I would like it to look in my driveway.
Since the initial introcution of the BRZ/FRS twins, fans of both Subaru and Toyota brands have grumbled that the audi/infotainment systems have been an aftermarket afterthought at best. Still for the 2017 model year, an aftermarket unit which is difficult to navigate in included. While the head unit itself is not bad, it just is not up to the task of cruising on the highway with the windows open. This is an easy fix for the owner, but should have been dealt with by the manufacturer.
Today’s horsepower mad car fanatics have been wishing for more horsepower since the BRZ’s inception, when really they have been missing the point. A true sports car like the BRZ is all about balance and with 205 ponies going to the rear wheels, the BRZ achieves perfect balance. Sure, a bit more oomph would be nice, but you bought a manual transmission for a reason: drop a couple of gears and use those revs! Those who crave big horsepower will have to wait for the recently announced STI version, but we can expect that limited production model to be pricey.
The only real boy racer addition here is this subtle rear spoiler. It accentuates the trunk lip just enough to give it a meaningful look without overpowering.
The yellow seat inserts are just what the doctor ordered. If you are a fan of the yellow. The deeply bolstered seats are comfortable and would certainly be supportive enough for autocross use.
The key performance upgrades that the Inazuma edition brings to the BRZ come in the form a SACHS dampers and Brembo brakes. We didn’t get to evaluate the improvement on track, but handling feels razor sharp, almost too much so. The Inazuma’s turn in is super crisp and one must pay attention at all times to keep the car straight at speed. I suspect this car would be a monster on an autocross course!
Comments
Anthony says
Yellow cars intrigue me … might have to buy one soon!