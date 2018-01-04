Funny Man Verne Troyer takes delivery of a new Tesla roadster

I always knew that actor Verne Troyer, who will forever be known as Mini Me from the Austin Powers movies was cool, but until I discovered his massive collection of web videos, I had no idea how active he is in today’s media. I also didn’t know that he was totally into cars and food, two of my greatest passions!

In this recent episode of his web series, Troyer takes delivery of his new Tesla, a Verne sized roadster!

The highlight has to be when he drifts the little red rocket around his garage.

