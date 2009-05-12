Forgotten Sporty Cars XV: Nissan NX

Welcome back to Forgotten Sporty Cars at The Garage! In this space we recall an era where small, economy car-based based vehicles were sold with zippy styling. Whether there was any substance to the sizzle weÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ll leave for you to judge.Ã‚Â
1991-1993 Nissan NX
This week we recall the Nissan NX, a front wheel drive, two door hatchback, which replaced the PulsarÃ‚Â as Nissan’s entry-level sporty car. Still based on a Sentra platform, buyers chose between the base NX1600 (1.6L, 110hp) and NX2000-the enthusiast’s NX. The NX2000 featured a 2.0L twin cam four rated at 140hp. The same engine also powered the Sentra SE-R and Infiniti G20.Ã‚Â
Other goodies for the NX2000 were a beefed-up suspension, larger wheels/tires, foglights, rear spoiler, a two-core radiator, rear disc brakes and a viscous limited slip differential. The NX had a reputation for excellent handling, and the success the car had in SCCA racing is testament to that assertion. For more casual buyers, a t-top roof was optional, and keeping in the spirit of the last generation Pulsar.Ã‚Â
Sales of the NX1600/2000 ceased here in 1993, but the car was sold in other markets until 1996. But there is no denying how far Nissan came with the Pulsar/NX concept, and the NX2000 was the ultimate incarnation. Remember, the NX shared its mechanicals with the Sentra SE-R of the early 1990’s-a car enthusiasts hail as the spiritual successor to the mighty BMW 2002. Take that greatness and wrap it in a package with a lower ride height, lower center of gravity and more durable radiator, it’s no wonder the car shined on the track.
Comments
Hank says
The early 90s where a spectacular time for the Japanese manufacturers. In particular, Nissan shattered the perception of Japanese automobiles (utilitarian, ugly, slow) by releasing 5 vehicles: Z32 300zx, R32 Skyline GTR, Infiniti Q45, S13 240sx and, finally, B13 Sentra/NX. Of these 5 cars, 4 continue to enjoy rabid enthusiast popularity almost 20 years later.
The 91-94 Sentra/NX was a quantum leap forward from the previous generation in styling, build quality, durability and, most importantly, performance. Sadly, the following generations of the Sentra failed to continue providing "quantum leaps" in these areas…
pierre says
I agree about the NX being ahead of its time in terms of styling and durability. When I compare my 1991 nx to most other cars of that era it's nowhere near as boxy, has a digital instrument panel, is still going at 363k km and the handling is fantastic. I don't care for the whole front bumper with recessed headlights but hey its unique at any rate. I drive a 1.6L too, I can't imagine how the 2000 would compare. I always hope to see it in the next Gran Turismo but it never does show up…
Eoin says
Am also the proud owner of a 1600 inj and a 1500 carb (import) and love them
could not recommend them highly enough my daily the 1600 inj has yet to fail me and now in its 17th year it is still a head turner and a modern day Classic
do check out http://www.100nxc.net for more on this motor
Kenny says
The Sentra SE-R was in my short list of cars to buy in 1992. Only 2nd to Mazda MX-3 GS. I found the Acura Integra too typical for my taste.
Ultimately, I chose the timeless VW GTI 16v for all it's utility, class, unsurpassed real-Recaro seats, and under stated sporty German character (still enjoying the car immensely today).
The SE-R was a sleeper without a doubt. The 200 SX SE-R and anything following it was a major disappointment. I have not seen anything simple, tough, and straight forward sporty out since that era. VW, Honda, Toyota, Nissan… they all became over loaded with unneeded power features, laden with weightiness, and no character too boot. You cannot even get a new Mini with manual windows, mirrors and locks these days. Even Honda Civics come standard with Caddy like features.
Talk about "move along now… nothing to see here". Bleh.
Thank God I have a 92 VW GTI.
Glenn says
I'm on my third 1.6l NX, I'll never want for a different car, excellent reliability/handling/performance, it really is such a reliable little nippy runabout. Once the roof is off in the summer this car takes on a totally different persona, it always turns heads and gets appreciatve comments, only the other day I was offered a considerable amount of cash for the car whilst stuck in a traffic jam by a pedestrian!
The only niggle I have with it is it's addictiveness!
Kayla says
I have had my beloved old Bessie since 1992. I'm her original owner and intend to be her only owner. Oh how I love that car! If she ever gives up the ghost I'll probably scour the country for a used 2L NX. It's good to know that a few of them are still out there.
Keith says
I've had 2 NX2000's. A 93 automatic and a 91 5 speed. I foolishly sold the 91 and got an 06 Mazda MX-5 when the 91 needed typical old car repairs. I wish I had kept it. If I could find another nice condition automatic I'd buy it.
CliffordNX says
I own a '91 1.6 ltr manual, got it secondhand 6 yrs ago. Replaced many parts. Now its in pristine condition. Love my little NX, would never sell it. It never fails to turn heads when the roof is removed. I intend to replace the 1.6 to a 2.0 ltr.
Frank says
This is an old thread and it's about an old car. I'm also old so it fits well. I bought my NX1600 in December 1992 and I still have it. In fact, I've owned three NX2000's over the last decade but, apart from the last one which spent most of it's life in BC, they didn't last. My NX1600 has not seen a Canadian winter in about 6 years and you cannot work on it without getting covered in guck as I've sprayed it once or twice a year for rust. I love this somewhat funny looking car.
Roy says
I have a 2L nissan nx – it has done around 250k and is still going strong. I have had it for 5 years and the only thing that has gone on it has been the clutch cable, which was a $90 repair job! After shopping for a new car recently, I have decided to keep my NX and make it into an even nicer car to drive.
jeff says
I have a 92 nx 2000 for sale near cooperstown ny,,anyone interested?? jlukeman2@yahoo.com
mike says
I'm very interested call me or email @ mike.nowak@live.com or 248-881-2101
Ben says
I have a 93 NX1600, 5 speed for sale in Middle Tennessee. ben.pender@nissan-usa.com
Shiny james says
i got a nx2000 with the rust fixed somewhat and im doing welding on it to beef up the joints and add the cancerd material back on, the motor is super fast and very strong, great suspension and ive gutted the carpet and all to clean it all up, no rear set anymore, perhaps ill put it back later. its everything i want in a car, great mpg, power, electric windows and locks and rear window wiper and defrost and its great on hgihway aeros, its got soo much space and it tach for easyiness, and great rims and tires. good seats and its stick since i refuse to ever drive auto again. eletric mirros and all, and the roof is good. its light and easy on gas and the fastest ive driven and still great in winter. 330,000 and a swap and shes super strong. too much fun to drive and i get every parking spot i want. upgrades are coming.
Jake says
I recently bought a black '91 NX2000. Boy, does it go! It's in decent shape considering its age, but it could use some work. The main problem I'm having with it is finding parts. It needs new mounts badly and I can't find them. Finding parts is the main price you pay for driving one of these awesome little guys. If anyone knows where I could find some motor/trans mounts for an automatic NX2000 let me know.
Mud says
I had wanted an Nx for a few years now. First time I saved up my daily/work vehicle decided it needed the $$ instead (2012).
In 2013 I decided I was going to have my Nx…. Sold quite a few of my own cars/projects.
Sept 2014- After a few months looking, only 1 I could find somewhat nearby (still 8hrs away) was a ’93 1.6 w/the 4spd slush box & 124k mi.
Drove down there to see the owner didn’t really take care of it maintaince-wise, but just odd-n-end stuff here and there but nice rust free body… SOLD.
Fixed it all up over winter and have been driving it since.
Happened to run across a ’92 2.0 w/5spd & 123k mi in some guys woods. Needed a lot of work, no rust but being in the woods for a decade a critter or 2 had taken up residence in the engine bay. Knew it’d need a whole new engine but decided I wanted to go big with it if I got it.
Picked it up at the end of March this year and due technicalities no longer had the funds to go big. So went with a ’99 G20t’s engine (my 1st ever swap btw) & got it up and going in August. Been working on it here and there when I get the chance (fine tuning things, replacing other things, etc) and have ran it through quite a few test runs…. FUN!!!
Love them both!
Alex says
I have a 1992 nx 1600 4 speed auyo and a nx 2000 5 speed standard of the same year. Great old car but they tend to rust in sneaky places. My 1600 looked rust free when I bought it but after I took the back tires off it was a different story. If you ever decide to buy one of there cars reach your hand in the rear wheel well and feel the inside wall all the way to the top of the wheel well. There might be a nasty surprise. They being said after a 6 month resto of the rot in the rear end I haven’t had any more problems. Great car but remember too check for rust (a must if you live in Canada)
Kelley vaughn says
I miss mine!!!!I bought the last one on the lot in 1993??loved it,it was my first stick shift,some one ran it over in an accident!nearly killed me defiantly broke my heart, so easy to fix and modify !!!Got clocked doing 120mph at one point driving home from work Lol