Forgotten Sporty Cars XV: Nissan NX

Welcome back to Forgotten Sporty Cars at The Garage! In this space we recall an era where small, economy car-based based vehicles were sold with zippy styling. Whether there was any substance to the sizzle weÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ll leave for you to judge.Ã‚Â

1991-1993 Nissan NX

This week we recall the Nissan NX, a front wheel drive, two door hatchback, which replaced the PulsarÃ‚Â as Nissan’s entry-level sporty car. Still based on a Sentra platform, buyers chose between the base NX1600 (1.6L, 110hp) and NX2000-the enthusiast’s NX. The NX2000 featured a 2.0L twin cam four rated at 140hp. The same engine also powered the Sentra SE-R and Infiniti G20.Ã‚Â

Other goodies for the NX2000 were a beefed-up suspension, larger wheels/tires, foglights, rear spoiler, a two-core radiator, rear disc brakes and a viscous limited slip differential. The NX had a reputation for excellent handling, and the success the car had in SCCA racing is testament to that assertion. For more casual buyers, a t-top roof was optional, and keeping in the spirit of the last generation Pulsar.Ã‚Â

Sales of the NX1600/2000 ceased here in 1993, but the car was sold in other markets until 1996. But there is no denying how far Nissan came with the Pulsar/NX concept, and the NX2000 was the ultimate incarnation. Remember, the NX shared its mechanicals with the Sentra SE-R of the early 1990’s-a car enthusiasts hail as the spiritual successor to the mighty BMW 2002. Take that greatness and wrap it in a package with a lower ride height, lower center of gravity and more durable radiator, it’s no wonder the car shined on the track.

