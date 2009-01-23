Forgotten Sporty Cars Part V: Mazda MX-3 Precidia

Welcome back to our latest segment of Forgotten Sporty Cars. This week The Garage is remembering the Mazda MX-3 Precidia (simply known as the MX-3 in the US).Ã‚Â
1992-1996 Mazda MX-3 Precidia
The MX-3 was sold during a time when Mazda were literally falling over themselves to sell as many different sporty or sports cars as possible. The MX-3 represented the bottom rung of the Mazda sports car ladder, with the iconic RX-7 being top dog. Base RS models were powered by a 1.6 liter four (early RS’s had 88hp, later models 106hp).
Where the MX-3 gets interesting is with the up-level GS model. Check these specs: 1.8 liter, twin-cam, 24 valve V-6 with 130hp. Not the sort of engine we’re used to seeing on the smaller Japanese sport coupes we’ve recalled so far. An MX-3 GS could do 0-60 mph in 8.5 seconds, topping out at 130 mph. Brakes? Four-wheel discs. Skidpad? An impressive .89G’s.Ã‚Â
It is a pity that the American car buying public was not so impressed with the MX-3 GS. Due to poor sales, the GS was no longer sold in the US after 1994. The four cylinder MX-3 petered on-briefly. After 1995 Mazda pulled the MX-3 out of America altogether. Canada was able to enjoy both RS and GS MX-3’s slightly longer, but only until 1996. The little sportster continued to be sold in Europe and Japan until 1998.
A fascinating little car, at a reasonable price-what went wrong? Well, there’s a reason the MX-3 lasted a little longer in Canada. The 800lb gorilla in Mazda’s line-up: the Miata, has everything to do with why the MX-3 was a sales disappointment in America. The Miata was a true sports car, critics be damned. It had universal appeal to men and women. The MX-3 was a good car, but many people will tell you the Miata was a great car.Ã‚Â
On paper, the MX-3 GS should have crushed the competition, but it did not. It had a backseat, a rear hatch with cargo space to spare. And that great little V-6. Sharing a showroom with a car like the Miata can be tough, and the fate of the MX-3 is proof. Mazda buyers also had the option of the MX-6 sport coupe; a larger, roomier car than the tiny MX-3. For what the car set out to be, the MX-3 succeeded on all levels, but was simply overshadowed.
Anonymous says
I just bought a 1993 MX-3 GS as a car for running around town and getting to work. Like everyone else who sees one for the fist time I asked “What’s that? It sure is a nice looking little car.” and like everyone else who has ever driven one I have fallen in love with it.
If you want a true sports car this isn’t it, but it’s a helluva lot more fun than driving a Civic. Your review is right on. sporty and economical, the MX-3 zips around town with style and eagerness for the road without guzzling gas under acceleration.
16 years old, with 140K on the engine, and it looks and runs great. I would rather have this poor-man’s sports car than an older Camaro or Mustang any day!
Data Odyssey says
I still have one of the last 1998 MX-3 RS Coupes sold in the UK. Bought 2nd hand in 2004 with only 33,000 miles on the clock, this ultra reliable car has never let me down and is highly under rated. These final models off the assembly line came with disc brakes all round, an uprated 1.6i DOHC 107bhp engine, a tilt and slide power roof and electric windows with a darker factory tint than the earlier MX-3s. A little known and barely mentioned fact about the MX-3 is that they possess Mazda’s proprietary Twin-Trapezoidal Link (TTL) for the rear suspension. It passively allows the rear wheels to turn slightly in order to enhance handling. A sort of passive 4 wheel steer, I can confirm it allows the MX-3 go round tight corners at a higher speed, like the car is on rails, while being very stable!
Overshadowed by the more famous MX-5, MX-3s are now a bit rare on UK roads, and yes, I still get people rubber necking when I cruise past, as most still don’t know what it is. Such exclusivity normally comes at a very steep price.
The MX-3 allows me to ride around in style, and enjoy great economy & reduced maintenance costs from the 1.6i DOHC common rail (for the era) B6D Mazda engine. With only 61,000 miles on the clock right now (and NO body corrosion yet), I hope to get a lot more years out of my pride and joy. And no, I still can’t find a car pleasing enough to the eye to replace it with.
Trish says
I’m about to buy my first MX 3. I’m buying it from the pound. The kid was street racing it and I’m getting it for the pound fees. I’m looking forward to driving a standard car again, I really miss driving standard. This car has over 300,000km on it but is in mint condition. I’ve never driven a Mazda before so this is all new to me.
Darryl Keeney says
I have a 93 mx3 gs Se with black leather and light grey head liner and it has 234k and still runs great needs a few things but it’s my daily and I love it to death I guess they only made 2k in the world with leather
Yves Crepeau says
I bought my MX3 in feburary 1995. I still own it and drive it. 15 years later , 380 000 km later it still goes whenever I ask. These were not balmy years they were in Canada with winter snow and salt. It never slept inside. Every time I bgring it to the mechanic for a change of oil he looks a bit surprised it is still alive.
I trully will miss her when she goes.
Somebody says
Bought mine mx-3 with v6 engine at 2008. Still runs very well. When I bought it,it was street raced and on very poor condition(clutch was weared out totally,no oil in the engine,water pump was dead,plus some minor problems. After major rebuild it still makes my life brighter every day. It’s such a pity,they stopped the manufacturing at 1998. If there would be any model made in late 2008,2009 I would buy one without doubt. Great car,repair costs aren’t much but the fun is just insane. Love this car
MX-3 Owner says
It rides beautifully. The handling is superb even by today's standards in town or on the highway. The 1.8 DOHC 24 valve V6 is not beastly fast. You are not likely to win many drag races, but it has all the power you need for maneuvering on the freeway or just enjoying a nimble ride. Bring the engine to over 4000 RPM and enjoy the extra torque. I bought this car because it was an inexpensive high-miler, and because it has just beautiful lines. It is such a pretty car. If you have the option between an MX-3 and something more familiar you would consider to be in the same class, like a Honda Civic, you will be amazed what this little car can deliver for the driver. In addition to performing well and looking good, it is surprisingly comfortable. My fully optioned GS is a wonderful cruiser on an eight hour interstate drive I make frequently. They will all be old by now, so have a mechanic you trust give it the once over and expect some maintenance. I have put 16,000 miles on mine in one year. I bought it with 145,000 miles for less than $3000 and have put about $500 into it in maintenance since I bought it.
Martin says
I've been searching high and low for a decent used car for the last couple of weeks. There's an addiction recovery center here in New Orleans that takes in donated cars then sells them in order to raise money for their efforts. I've been checking w/them every day for the last couple weeks to see the new donations coming in because I wanted to spend my car money with them. Today the salesman I had been working with jumped out of his chair when he saw me walking up: "Man, you gotta check out this car we just got in, come over here", he said.
In front of me was a white, '94 MX-3, automatic w/black leather interior and only 45,000 miles. I bought it for $2500. There is a dent on the passenger side and the sunroof has a small leak, but I already love driving it. My girlfriend and I took it out for a long drive tonight; it accelerates so strongly in the mid-range and handles like its on rails. The woman who owned it recently installed brand new tires all the way around and got the oil changed two days before she donated it. The salesman told me she donated it because she was moving into a new place that had no garage and she just couldn't stand to own it if it had to sit outside. I'm looking forward to owning it for a long time and am glad there are so many MX-3 enthusiasts online!
Carol says
My sunroof used to leak – but a friend cleaned out the channels with bits of wire and lots of mud came out and it has not leaked since! Open up the roof and look for the little openings.
Gregory Bischof says
I have had my 1993 MX-3 GS for about 3 years now and I just love it. They are pretty expensive if you do have a breakdown (parts can be hard to find), but the overall driving experience makes it worth every cent. Many of my friends wonder why I prefer driving the mx-3 to any other and I just tell them to take her around the block and you will know, and soon they find out what a unique driving experience it is,,,
ray ray says
I just got my mazda mx 3 gs coupe this past summer from my brother on a trade for a truck. The car is pretty fast but was pretty much total’d smashed wind sheild,frame was sitting on the body, all 3 sets of rims that came with it were bold, been spray painted over n over 4 different times, too much to go on about.long story short, I put anew suspension in it,stripped it down to the steel,welded in new steel where the the rust spots were n put k2 racing rims on it, n still drove it n street raced it n havent lost yet. Well now I have no liscence because of speeding tickets, display of power, ect. N now I want to. Finish the car completely but am having problems finding the stuff I’m looking for such as a wide body kit, different spoiler, hood,interior,ect.plus motor build ups such as a twin turbo, nitrus kits, cool air intake, and all the rubber gaskets for the windows. I want different head lights, tail lights as well. I also bought a gallon of house of color candy copper metalic orange with silver flake paint that never got spray’d for it as well. Here is my problem I was told the car is a $ trap and that I should sell the car. I have been offered $3,500 for the car as is., but I really don’t want to sell it either because I have been told that my vehical is rare being a mazda mx-3 gs coupe v-6 dohc 1.8l 5 speed manual. So anyone who has one and knows what they are talking bout please contact me with your info. On my e-mail address or call me at 1-715-281-9714 I am in the united states specifically wisconsin. I appreciate any help from whoever can with this issue.
Sam says
I have a 1995 yr. I just bought two months ago and kind of on edge with it. I love mine but I think I would have to more in to it than what I can afford. And I’m on dat line also lets chat
3rrsamuel at Gmail
Christina says
I bought a 1995 Mazda mx3 rs in 2006 with 102k and still have her with 170k and must say it was the best 2500.00 i ever spent, the gas mileage is insanely good! I've taken this little car up and down the east coast of the US…parts aren't expensive but i haven't had to replace much except for an axle and a rubber gasket. I don't see too many mx3's around here in ct, but as other posts here, definitely get the "What kind of car is that?" or people will think its a newer car….i'm in love<3 lol
Carol says
I've had my 1992 MX3 for 15 years. I love it and the seat is moulded to the shape of my bum. Sadly, servicing and a bag full of petty repairs are costing more than if I were to buy a later R reg model. I'm repairing it this year….will I bear to part with it next year??? Hmmmn…..I doubt it. I love it, love it, love it.
Wish they would make it again. I would buy one. The RX8 is nowhere near as handsome.
paul says
ihave a 1996 mazda precidiamx3
and im looking for a throttle cable for car if anyone can help me find this part please give me a call at 289214 1502 so i can get my car back on road and running so can enjoy it again thanks
used cars Hickory says
I think too that that is a pity that people were not impressed by that car, the design is really appealing and this seems not to be the only one reason to like it!
Jeremy says
I love my 1996 Precidia! I got it with 160 000 kms on it! the car is a true beauty. The 5 speed v6 puts out plenty of power for the car and corners perfect! I love the stock sound, deep and bold, unlike the riced out civics with the fart cans on the back, thats just pitifull haha. Civics dont know what hit them when i pass by, i see them brake and slow down to see what the car is. Its truly a rare car and i love the space in the front seat being a big guy i still feel comfortable in it! 🙂 i have to have drivers seat all the way back so i boxed in behind the seat for an extra cargo space, so my car is a 3 seater. The sunroof adds a even sportier look in the summer time. Really catches peoples eyes
Michel says
I was a Mazda service manager in Quebec Canada. When th 323 came out with the TTL suspension (MX3 also) I had second toughts. A year later, after one winter we had to replace many links in the suspensions for many customer. Bad roads bent them out of alignemen, no warranty here. Replacing meant cutting them with a torch and using new components. I am looking for one for hill climbs in next door Vermont. But first thing I do will be to strenghten the links and use poly bushings. My moto is if a good car has quirks. upgrade them and enjoy.
Nick says
Last week bought and totally original mazda mx-3 1.6i from 1992.
the owner had driven it 4 years and now had bought the new mazda 3 sportive.
so he wanted to sell his mx-3. I never saw a car that was this age that was so nice to see and was just.. perfect no scratches corrosion nothing! and the driving.. ooh boy the onyl reason why i would sell this car will be if they made an even better version of this car and even then will i doubt! It cheap realiable, fun to drive and a pleasure for the eye it has the best of everything and i my eyes the best car mazda ever produced! the only thing i can find on this car is after 200.000 km the clutch has trouble going in reverse when the engine was cold! to every owner of and mx-3 have fun driving this car it may be the greatest sporty coupe you ever had!
Victoria says
I LOVE MY PRECIDIA!! So many happy memories of road trips and booting around town with friends. It's been such a reliable car (still is, after 15 yrs) and a really smooth ride. it's a '96 and requires a muffler/muffler components, which is prob going to cost at least a thousand dollars to fix. my car is so old, the mechanics are having trouble finding parts. If it wasn't for the fact that the body is rusting over one of the wheels, I would make the muffler repairs and keep this car. Nothing else on the market appeals to me right now. I am so going to miss my little mx3 :-((
Steven says
My neighbor bought a new mx-3 in 1993 when I was ten, and I fell in love!! always wanted one, so when I was 17 in 2000 I bought a 92 for $ 3500! It was a five speed I-4 blaze red with sunroof, spoiler front and back, and had the mud gaurds, and tinted windows!! The car looked awesome!! I drove it for 4 years hardly did a thing to it, and I drove it hard, real hard!! Everybody I knew always loved it!! even met people who I became good friends with because of the car!! And three of my friends bought precidia's because they loved my car so much!! none of them looked as nice as mine though!! haha!!! I put 175 000 km's on it before I sold it for a parts car!! total km's 375,000!! tough as hell!! I loved my car and it was sad to see it towed out the yard!! The guy that bought it doesn't live far away and it's still out behind his garage missing the hood and front fenders!! sad!! lots of memories though!!! I got a big pic of it on my living room wall, and I look at it everyday!!
Sam says
hey guys! I just bought a 1996 mx3 1.8 v6…and I love it!! Only question: my car revs at 4000rpm when I am doing 120km/h on the highway..is this normal??
Ernie says
No, you have a transmission problem. It is probably a bad torque converter. I had the same problem with mine.
paul says
yes it is Sam. 1.8 V6 is a high reving engine.. But 100klm is legal here so my answer is theoretical……
Some more theoretical numbers for a manual
At 6000-64000 revs the engine has max power so that's 45-50 klm in 1st, 95klm in 2nd and whatever comes along in third……..
At around 7800 revs the auto limiter comes in and kills the engine….. safety feature so u don't find yourself in the middle of an exploded engine. Tricky to try as when it doesn't cut out its too late… 🙂
Keegan says
I have the same issue with my 93 mx3 that I just bought 2 weeks ago.
Brian says
I have a 92 rs that i bought for 75 bucks. The car was in rough shape, it needed a new clutch and strut mount on the front driver side. I took care of that and it was road worthy. It needed a hood, fenders, front bumper, and interior aside from the dash and seats. I got the car with 190k on it, it has 230k ish and I have put money into her and shes getting better every year. Mind you I do replace parts with aftermarket ones as long as they are for the car. I have increased grip with springs, tires, and strut bars. I have a long ram intake and a full street leagel race exhaust on it. I just got the trunk area 90% restored (gotta find the luggage cover), I am going to get the front and rear seats redone in leather and swade (sp). I have big plans for her. I love this car so much. One of my exs told me I need to sell her… I told her I need to sell you. LOL! I was single after that!
Jon says
I have a 94 rs as my daily driver. It’s such a fun little car to drive and I absolutely love it. I recently bought a 92 gs standard that’s in need of a new motor and I plan to drop in a Klde from a 626 and cruise around. Even though the gs will be hell of a lot more fun to drive, I will still love my rs that I got or my first car.
Margaret says
I bought my red Precidia in 1993 and am still driving it. It has been 100% reliable and has cost next to nothing in repairs over the past 19 years. It was one of the best Mazda built and it was very disappointing that the sales weren't better and it wasn't in production for years longer. The body has begun to rust but it has been such fun to drive I hate to part with it. It's like an old friend. Glad so many people feel the same about the Precidia as I do.
Rik says
I've owned two. The 134HP 1.8 liter V6 is fun, but there's an engine only from the Japanese Domestic market that is an almost direct replacement called the KLZE. It bumps up your power to 200HP. So if you ever have to replace an engine consider that. I've done it and it was so very worth it. I've loved the car before (obviously since I've had two) but Now it is truly amazing.
joshua says
I love my MX-3 y have 1.8 V6,,,,
redditisfun says
My mom had the 1993 Mazda MX-3 base model. I drove it a couple times before she sold it and although it had only 88HP, it felt like it had more power than it actually did. It was quite a fun little car, handled well, and sounded sporty. However, she did have some trouble out of it. I remember at one point in time she put it in reverse and it went forward, very strange. The paint also started to fade about 2 years in and Mazda paid to have it repainted. They told her they messed up with the clear coat if I'm remembering correctly.
Sheila, Toronto says
I bought my 93 in 92 and I still have it. I love it and won't give it up. Just gone through 80,000km on the clock and I hope it will last forever. No rust and it only went to the garage once for a tune up as my husband does the weekly maintenance.
Jeff says
Bought my 1994 MX-3 1.6L back in 2006 with 92000 km on it. since then only put 100000 on it. Never gave me any major headaches. Didn't read every comment on this blog but near as I can tell If I drive one your hooked. Did ya'll get the after factory guards in case the front spring(s) go.?..Its free and I recommend you get them. just over 3 months or so..sure enough the front right spring went and the guard stopped it from puncturing my tire.
SusanD says
Wow- I am impressed. I thought there were very few owners still driving. I purchased my 1995 brand new and still drive it now, 20 yrs later. At 119,000 miles it runs great. With no garage and cold winters the clear coat has worn off. She still has her original clutch and has only been serviced by the dealer where I purchased.. I feel sad knowing I will need a 4 door bigger back seat soon. But I have had such an enjoyable time I’m looking at a Mazda 6.
Andy says
I bought a 1992 Precidia December 1991, when they first came out. What a great car. I traded it in on a Dodge Caravan in 2004 when we had kids. Worst deal I ever made. I miss that little car.