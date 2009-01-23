Forgotten Sporty Cars Part V: Mazda MX-3 Precidia

Welcome back to our latest segment of Forgotten Sporty Cars. This week The Garage is remembering the Mazda MX-3 Precidia (simply known as the MX-3 in the US).Ã‚Â

1992-1996 Mazda MX-3 Precidia

The MX-3 was sold during a time when Mazda were literally falling over themselves to sell as many different sporty or sports cars as possible. The MX-3 represented the bottom rung of the Mazda sports car ladder, with the iconic RX-7 being top dog. Base RS models were powered by a 1.6 liter four (early RS’s had 88hp, later models 106hp).

Where the MX-3 gets interesting is with the up-level GS model. Check these specs: 1.8 liter, twin-cam, 24 valve V-6 with 130hp. Not the sort of engine we’re used to seeing on the smaller Japanese sport coupes we’ve recalled so far. An MX-3 GS could do 0-60 mph in 8.5 seconds, topping out at 130 mph. Brakes? Four-wheel discs. Skidpad? An impressive .89G’s.Ã‚Â

It is a pity that the American car buying public was not so impressed with the MX-3 GS. Due to poor sales, the GS was no longer sold in the US after 1994. The four cylinder MX-3 petered on-briefly. After 1995 Mazda pulled the MX-3 out of America altogether. Canada was able to enjoy both RS and GS MX-3’s slightly longer, but only until 1996. The little sportster continued to be sold in Europe and Japan until 1998.

A fascinating little car, at a reasonable price-what went wrong? Well, there’s a reason the MX-3 lasted a little longer in Canada. The 800lb gorilla in Mazda’s line-up: the Miata, has everything to do with why the MX-3 was a sales disappointment in America. The Miata was a true sports car, critics be damned. It had universal appeal to men and women. The MX-3 was a good car, but many people will tell you the Miata was a great car.Ã‚Â

On paper, the MX-3 GS should have crushed the competition, but it did not. It had a backseat, a rear hatch with cargo space to spare. And that great little V-6. Sharing a showroom with a car like the Miata can be tough, and the fate of the MX-3 is proof. Mazda buyers also had the option of the MX-6 sport coupe; a larger, roomier car than the tiny MX-3. For what the car set out to be, the MX-3 succeeded on all levels, but was simply overshadowed.

