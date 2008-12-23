Forgotten Sporty Cars Part II: Nissan Pulsar

Welcome to The Garage’s second installment of forgotten (or forgettable) sporty cars where we recall an era of small, frugal but sporty looking cars that modern manufacturers have have forgotten about themselves, save for the Scion tC. This week we recall the Nissan Pulsar. Although the Pulsar was sold worldwide in several body styles, we are only concerned with the sporty cars imported to North America.
1983-1986 Nissan Pulsar NX
The first Pulsar imported to North America was the NX, which was essentially a rebodied Sentra. Buyers could choose from either an anemic four cylinder or a fuel injected turbo, but all Pulsars were all show, with little go or much in the way of impressive handling. The most remarkable feature of the Pulsar is its angular, ‘Totally 80’s!’ styling with requisite pop-up headlights.
But remember-at the time, a Sentra two-door was an econocar penalty box, with hard vinyl seats, and paper-thin carpeting. For a little more money, the Pulsar offered interesting styling, and an interior that you may have wanted to spend more than 30 seconds in before begging to get out.
1987-1990 Nissan Pulsar
In 1987, a new, vastly improved Sentra was introduced, and with it, a radically different Pulsar. In North America, the NX suffix was dropped. Still, the Pulsar was essentially a styling exercise, offering little, if any performance advantage over its Sentra sibling. To confuse matters, the Sentra itself had a sporty looking two-door hatch that was more practical, with more mainstream styling than the Pulsar.
Style was the Pulsar’s calling card, but what set this model apart was that it was, in a way, slightly modular. It could be a hardtop coupe, but it had removable t-top panels. The rear hatch could actually be removed for an even more open top feel. And depending on how you checked the optional equipment boxes, you could spec your Pulsar with an optional sport-wagon attachment to take the place of the hatchback.
End of the Pulsar
The Pulsar gave way to the NX coupe (a car The Garage will talk about in a later installment). Given the lack of fan sites or information found on the Internet, I am comfortable to conclude that the Pulsar was an unloved, forgettable car. The Pulsar likely sold well as a niche car; Nissan thought well enough to import it for seven years.
Looking back from today, the number of sporty cars Nissan offered us was staggering. In 1990, you had your choice of the Sentra SE coupe, the Pulsar, the 240SX, and 300ZX-a sporty car to suit any budget. Today? Well, there is the Altima Coupe, which is stunning from the 3/4 rear view, but the front end is a disappointment compared to the rest of the car, and price of entry is $22,000USD for a base model. And of course the 350Z, which is in a league all of its own.
Leighton Irwin says
My former wife and former racer had a 87 twin cam Pulsar. It was heavy but handled very well. However the brakes were no roaring heck and the gearbox a real weak link. You could not even shift up really quickly let alone do a quick downshift without double clutching. Her’s went through 1 clutch and 2 gearboxes. Nissan had umpteen variations on gearbox internals (shims and spacers etc.) and could not tell what went with what car and gearbox. 6 weeks to get all the right parts the first time with many returns. Garage kept track of correct part numbers so second time was far faster.
Top speed with stock rear deck about 180k. After weeks of haggling with a dealer who had a wagon back in stock and couldn’t sell it we got it for cost. We had it painted black to match the car and with tinted windows and wheels painted black it was a horny looking car. Top speed now in excess of 200k by quite a bit. Speedo didn’t go above 200. Only ever saw one other Pulsar where deck had been painted to match car, although there were a fair # of those back decks around. List price for them was very high and we only bought when we got it at dealer cost.
Gary Grant says
I’ve always loved the look of the wagon back on these cars. Alas, yet another small sporty wagon thing that the general public just didn’t “get”.
Ptack says
Be sure to cover the Hona CRX. Wayyyyy better than it’s Nissan peer.
Jim Johnson says
You can see my pulsar at the site above. ALL NEW except the gas tank. All new inside too. 35 MPG at 80 MPH
Gary Grant says
Nice ride Jim.
Lane Reas says
I have a pulsar NX ,Jumps out of 5th gear. Have you ever had that problem? Where did you get all your new parts from ?
Tamara Monsees says
I was told by a mechanic that there's nothing that can be done to the alignment of a Nissan Pulsar. Is that true?
Larry Kelley says
My 1988 E-16 single cam stick Sportbak is running just fine with about 135,000 miles on it. Not rust free, but not very rusty, either with some 15 winters in and out of cover.
I would rather keep this rhan get an older MGB or Miata to drive. I had an MG-A coupe and two MB-B roadsters for about ten driving years
fritz graziani says
had a ’88 Nissan Pulsar NX SE.
had some trouble starting it in the winter…a riddle the dealer never solved. otherwise a great car. had it from ’88 to ’94. wish i hadn’t traded it on on a ’94 Eagle Talon.
michelle says
this was my dream car in 1987. I was heartbroken when the financing fell through and my parents refused to lend me the additional 1500 dollars needed. Looking at this vehicle now brings back those SAD MEMORIES!
Rick says
I can relate – it was MY dream car back in 87 but I didn't make enough to get the financing for it. I only qualified for an 87 Sentra, which I bought but hated and abused because it wasn't my beloved Pulsar NX! Looking at these ads, pics and vintage commercials still makes me wish I could have gotten one back when…
kyle says
kyle,
i have an 88 nissan pulsar 1.6 automatic it runs great but was smokin cuz of head gasket ..i am lookin for a tunnle for the back hatch will pay cash .. i just came across a 88 standard 1.8 pulsar both in great shape to but witch one is better
Anne says
We live in Illinois near Chicago and are looking to sell our 1988 Pulsar. We have BOTH the hatchback and the sports back for it. It still runs and starts every time. I must admit, though, it needs some work on a few things (muffler, paint, etc.). It's also got some rust in places. What part did you need? We are *thinking* about selling it for parts, since we might get better money selling bits and pieces than selling it whole. Reply back to this msg before the end of July if you are interested.
Luis says
Hi how much would you sell the sportback piece for? Would that fit on a 1987 hatchback pulsar? Shipping arrangements? Thanks
Bryan says
I bought a new one in 1988. It was my first new car. I put 250K miles on it. That car really treated a 22 year old right. I remember driving it to Alabama from Richmond right after picking it up from the dealer. What a great trip that was. The top was off and I was so happy. Then i started making payments………
jesus says
yo tuve un pulsar 87 y fue un buen carro
sarah says
i have 89 pulsar it is getting painted have had chapo for twenty years thats my cars name mine also its my baby, will never sell will post a picture when shes done getting painted,
Vasiliy says
Antoinette says
I owned two, a red '83 and a champagne '84 , and loved them both. Not gutsy cars, or of any estimable performance, but still lots of fun. Great for the beach and toting my art supplies around. I kept the '84 for 8 years, and cried when I had to finally let it go, at 170,000 miles. Maybe Pulsar is forgettable by many, but not to me.
Martin says
My 1989 Pulsar was my favorite new car. I had the 89 which went everywhere, I lived in NJ and the car was always in NYC. The best road trip was to Montreal and Quebec.
The car lasted until 1995 at 120,000 miles with the original clutch. Then one day the car was smoking and needed an engine block. Luckily I started a job with a company car.
I miss the car and the great memories. Recently I spotted one in white around the corner where I live in Montclair, NJ.
travis says
I have an 1989 nissan pulsar I bought the car in 2004 for my first car. I drove the car for a while till the transmiision started acting up. I bought a different car but still have the pulsar and want to fix it but it is hard to find parts for the car. 🙁 I love the car though and will drive it again someday
Kevin says
What parts are you looking for to replace ?
Becky says
I have a nissan pulsar nx for sale if you need it for part’s it has teetop red 208…. Mile’s or I will sell my car to you for 1800 obo
Becky says
1(989)255-9979
Marco says
How much is the last price I’m in Chicago what about you?
Sue says
Does anyone remember what they paid for the Nissan Pulsar NX when it was new?
Fred farkas says
I bought a 1985 Pulsar NX new for 10 five. Still have it with only 25K miles. Great car.
STEVE PERKINS says
I bought mine new while I was stationed on guam. It was a 1983 turbo and I paid $7000. Wish I still had it. Loved that little car.
Lengo says
BS! I have a 1986 Pulsar NX and it's in fair condition. People pull up beside me or stop me in a parking lot and say "I used to have one of those! It's a great car!" They're damn right! And now I'm restoring it. I'm painting it the original one-stage factory color. I'm installing a new carpet kit that is a close match to the original. I have found bumpers, window parts, locks, trim, dash covers, and all the necessary mechanical parts including rebuilt engines, new clutches, new brake parts, and everything that's needed. When it's done, it'll rock! NO…. IT DOESN"T BLOW PONIES! It ain't a race car! But it turns on a dime, and handles like a champ. It's a cruiser… and it's very nice, very classy, and it runs great. This car ROCKS! It's got a solid engine, lots of style, and plenty of admirers! It don't need no horsepower to impress people!
"All show and little go"? Not even close! Its' a sporty run-about that gets plenty of attention and admiration. "Anemic"? The only thinng anemic here is your review.
OhhWell says
It’s Anemic.
RIMMY says
IF ANYONE ISINTERETSED AND IS IN THE LONG ISLAND NEW YORK AREA AND IS IN NEED OF A 1987 nISSAN PULSAR LOOK NO FURTHER
I ONLY WANT 400 DOLOLARS
IT DOESNT START ANDNEEDS WORK
BUT WHAT PULSAR DOESNT?
RIMMY says
i canbe emailed at unbelievableny@aol.com
Remeber its only 400 dollars but its an invaluable source of parts!
Kevin Wallace says
Rimmy, I am need of a couple small parts … Are you willing to sell such ?
Kevin Wallace
618-530-7890
Kennewick says
Bought a 87 a couple of months ago. 200K on the clock. Still runs good. 5th pops, great interior, but it gets 35MPG and it still looks good. I restore trucks and some cars but never a Japanese car (although I think they were build in the US) I think I like the vibe and gas mileage so I am going to restore this rig. I have great parts sources on the web. Even 5sp fixes. There is a solution to the 5th gear pop.
devine19 says
I have an 87 with sportback hatch and I get people coming up to me asking what is cuz they have never seen one. great lil car just can’t find out how much the hatch is worth just to know for future reference
carol troia says
i have 87 pulsar nx has new top end new brakes wheel bearings new batteries needs catalac converter and some interior work tires in great condition needs smog drives great red intrested in low cost converter or buyer call carol great summer fun as convertable chowbell 714-2749951
Bridgette says
I LOVED my silver, 1989 Pulsar. For those of us who couldn’t afford a real sports car or high-end convertible, this was a dream come true. When I took off the t-tops, my friends and I felt like celebrities zipping around town. It was SO fun to drive. I don’t remember what it cost, but I’m thinking it was around $11,000 or $12,000. I had only driven it for a few years when, one day, it just didn’t go when I hit the gas. I was told I had a broken axle, and couldn’t afford the repair, so I had to trade it in for an Altima, which wasn’t nearly as fun.