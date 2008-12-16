Forgotten Sporty Cars Part I: Ford EXP/Mercury LN7

We had so much fun with the ‘Forgotten Marque’ series, we couldn’t leave well enough alone. Our new series puts the spotlight on “sporty” cars-they never earned the sports car designation, but they were a diversion from the otherwise mundane offerings by mainstream manufacturers. We kick off our series with the Ford EXP and Mercury LN7.Ã‚Â
1982-1985 Ford EXP/Mercury LN7 Series I
Ford’s “global” car, the Escort, came to North America in 1981. Sensing a lack of a small, sporty car to slot below the Mustang, Ford was able to quickly add a sporty, two seater body on top of the basic Escort mechanicals.
The EXP was the first Ford two-seater offered in 25 years, but comparisons to the original, iconic Thunderbird end there. Powered by a 1.6 liter, 70-hp four, coupled with a 4-speed manual, the EXP was actually 200lbs heavier than a comparable Escort. Performance was less than stunning. Road & Track reported 0-60mph in 15 seconds. In 1984, Ford offered an EXP Turbo version of the same engine, delivering 120hp. Unique front fascia and rear spoiler treatments separated the Turbo from lesser EXP’s.
Mercury had their own version of the EXP when it launched, sold as the LN7. The car was the same in every way, with the exception of a glass “bubble-back” rear hatch, and some other minor differences in appearance. LN7 sales were a fraction of the EXP’s, and the model was dropped after 1983.
1986-1988 Ford EXP Series II
The Escort had received a makeover in 1985. The EXP took a short break, and returned with those upgrades, as well as the LN7’s bubble-back glass hatch and integrated rear spoiler. The Turbo model was gone, but larger 1.9 liter 90hp and 106hp engines were on tap. After a run of 225,000 cars sold, Ford discontinued the EXP.
For a small two-seater, that’s not a bad run. If the EXP had one major flaw, it was that the car never had the performance to back up the sporty looks. Even so, the EXP was a bargain-basement ride with a sporty exterior that was appealing to young buyers. Since the car was mostly Escort anyway, it was an inexpensive way for Ford to lure more customers who would have dismissed the Escort as too plain.
Ford’s own product portfolio was the main reason behind the axing of the EXP. Ford had been developing a front-wheel drive pony car to replace the Mustang. Those plans were foiled when Mustang loyalists let Ford know loud and clear that this move was unacceptable. The car was so far in development, Ford still green-lighted it, and sold it as the Probe, and the Mustang was allowed to continue as a rear wheel drive, V-8 pony car as God had intended.
Ford likely sensed the EXP might take away sales from the base model Probe. Also, the Escort GT was essentially a more practical EXP, so putting the EXP out to pasture was the only logical thing for Ford to do. In 2008, it is hard to imagine Ford having so many sporty cars to be forced to pick which one should go.
Comments
Gary Faules says
I can’t remember but wasn’t this one of those cars that came with those terrible Michlen metric sized tires and wheels that soon became obsolete?
Ken Wyvill says
You’re talking about the TRX Magnesium rims, that sported the Michelin 220/55R390 TRX tires. They were the only tires made for that special rim. Yep, they were a bloody horror to find those tires, because they’re metric. One of Ford’s biggest mistakes, because remember, back then, the US was trying to convert to the metric system, but it ended up washing out and the idea never sold. I remember back in the late ’90’s, those tires ran about $1,000 for a set of 4. The thing that sucked about them were the fact that a 14-inch tire is too small for the rim, and a 15-inch tire is too big. I had a ’79 Cobra that took them, and it was a bit@h finding them used that had any decent tread on them. I think the EXP ran those rims, too, if I’m not mistaken.
Tom Williams says
Gary, you are correct. That you know that off the top of your head scares the crap out of me.
Gary Faules says
The number 220/55R390 will forever be etched in the back of my brain. Oh the horror!
Dave Martinez says
I need 1 22055r390 tire know where i can get one
Blue Jay says
Had a Yellow 1982 EXP that I was very fond of.
Ended up replacing the wheels with something less exotic so I could get tires for it. Seemed to work out just fine.
Finally sold it in 1989…
Sean says
Does anyone know where I can get pictures of back of the 1986-1988 Ford EXP Series II? My mom I think had one until like 2003.
mike says
Article says there were discontinued in 1985.
devo says
i have a 84 i give you pictures of it. not sure if its the ame
chad says
I actually have an 85 exp in storage. It has ’94 tabs on it if that means anything. I won it in a bet with my dad and have always wanted to fix it up. Original blue cloth intewrior and everything. What do you think throw a probe v6 in there or turbo 4?
mike says
How funny I had one for about 5 years as an 85 as well. I also won it in a bet, a game of UNO….LOL
Tom Williams says
Glad to see so much interest! You guys should check out http://www.fordexp.com for more information.
Ford Escort Mexico says
I like ford escort too.
rob merchant says
I have a 82 LN7 in my garage awaiting restoration. Bought it in 1984 when I was 17. My 1st LOVE, out lasted any relationship. Can’t wait to find time to restore! Fun Times ahead, Just need to find an old timer good with carbs LOL
bill e from oregon says
sweet ride!!!!! 88 lux one body crack [plastic front] 89 thou good motor light car just wann trick it out a bit ya know?
Austin Gaddis says
Also, if you want to check out my EXP, you can have a look at my CarDomain page
http://www.cardomain.com/id/1lowscort
Brian Fahey says
Barn stored 30K miles, (zero rust) 1985 dk blue EXP with a salvage cert. Hated to do it, but am scrapping it out,- need parts? 717-802-9097 cell or email me at Brian.Fahey1@Gmail.com or Brian.Fahey@navy.mil
Austin Gaddis says
This is fantastic! I have an 86 EXP that I have done several mods to to fix the lack of power. Thank you for the good write up.
Also, you can get several metric sizes from Coker Tire, though they are uber spendy.
Kenton K. says
I have the 87 EXP Sport Coupe. I love it and drive it twice a week. A proper rear sway would make the car feel worlds better.
I think the car is even more relevant in today’s world than when the car was new considering what the price of gas has done. My last tank of gas brought me 42.7 mpg. Take that, all you battery-powered Japanese threats to the American auto industry. An Asian car has never sat in my garage.
Ford can do it right when they really want to. They are poised to do it again.
eddie says
I have an 88 EXP
Xraload says
Never heard of an LN7 until last night when I was speaking to a woman who is over visiting here in Ireland. Search on the web and am surprised to find it is based on the escort which I still have an XR3 version 1981 model
Fernando Calvillo says
I have a mercury ln7 in good shape i will like to sell it but I dont know how much is worth i check blue book or kellys book but no luck will someone help me out thanks
Andy says
are you still trying to sell your LN7? I am interested in it.
flyineagle says
I bought an 84 EXP off the lot….ran it to death & ended up trading it for a Subaru Brat…(sorry, I live in the mountains of West Virginia & needed it to run a mail route). My little sister bought it from the guy I traded & ran it for a year then she traded it…. I have kicked myself over & over again… my EXP had the large back window w/ the flip-up sunroof. I've been looking for one for the past 20 yrs & can't find…. anyone know of any out there?
bob says
i own a 1985 exp turbo, my father in law bought it new, now my son has it. what a fun little car.
kenny says
My Mom bought a pre owned 87 EXP Sport Coupe in White. It was only 2 years old and very low miles. Ran well.. I liked the sounds it made. The seats were a wee bit low, but the shifter was decent. I think it was not that quick. It handled well though. I never saw the 2 seat EXP back then, and it is about as rare as my current Chevrolet Sprint Turbo that I bought in 1993
sal says
Well I have one of those little exp charmers it is a 1982 with only 60,000 miles on it, I put 20,000 on it myself. Fun for summer driving also gets great milage. It is red with that black bottom. The back window just crumbled last summer and boy what a job finding another back window. Was just told it needs a new carborator???? I wonder if it is worth the cost of a new one??
Jane says
An EXP in very good condition can be worth up to $8000. After all, they are 4 cylinder cars, and run on less gas. I have one, totally restored. Love, It!
devo says
have it rebuild much cheaper. they r all well almost r already rebuild anyway . if it ask for a core its a rebuild
Jerry says
EBay has them for $69 – $59 forty nine dollars from 81 all the way to 88 I have a 1985 Ford exp black tinted windows in mint condition just bought a brand new carburetor for $69.99 full gasket kit $20 it is a 1985 5 speed Ford exp 1.9 liter now that’s a rare car it only has 30121 original miles contact me at jerryladkins62567@gmail.com the car gets over 40 miles per gallon better than these electric cars huh this is a beautiful car 5 speed trans air conditioning solid black tinted windows All in the back the dash looks like it came out of a 2017 model its so clean the ashtray has never been used it has manual windows power brakes real nice tires and a brand new Holly 5740 2 barrel carburetor and the brakes are so touchy you can stop on a dime and get $0.09 change asking 5000 firm only serious buyers need to apply contact me at my email that jerryladkins 62567 at gmail.com will send pictures to cell phone leave number and email and you will receive 5 pictures the front the back both sides and the inside from the driver seat full dash shot included. Everything is original I call it Satan’s nightmare you want a car to last a long time this car is it in mint condition inside and out man runs like it came off the showroom floor even comes with stock 85 Exp stereo with cassette both works jet black on the outside rear tinted windows blue and wood grain on the inside even the door jams are so clean no bondo no fiberglass all original one owner never been in an accident and everything works blinkers headlights brake lights defroster heat air conditioning the heat will get so hot it will burn your face emergency brake works like brand new all new brakes all the way around locking steering wheel with key release button like I say to you car enthusiasts this is a steal of a lifetime I am just selling it to pay my taxes on my home otherwise I would never ever think of getting rid of this car I was going to keep it and give it to my grandbaby that was just born February 23rd at 12:43 in the morning when he turned 16 are very nicely detailed shines like a black diamond
Mike Valenzuela says
I have 1985 ford exp turbo 1.6 stick shift if anyone is interested let me know! Color: black and white exterior in excellent condition interior is excellent condition as well. Car has 75,000 original miles. I live in chino, ca my number is 7603492265 text me if I don’t answer. No voicemails thanks!!! Email: mvalenzuela909@aol.com
bub says
i have a 82 exp for sale bsg72443@aol.com
Leonard Ruff says
Got an 86 EXP sport coupe 2 seater 5 speed 1.9 code J EFI. This car is all orig and is in great shape. will sell. ruffl44@gmail.com
Todd says
do you still have the EXP if so which motor do you have in it base 1.9 or HO
dave says
I have a 1982 EXP body in good condition since I have kept it covered for 26 years outside, had the engine replaced 20 years ago and then it died again. Aluminum alloy engine I found out didn't last long. I still have original wheels but tires are standard but not runnable. My wife bought this brand new in 1982 and found it hard to part with, but currently would be open to an offer. Heard these make pretty good local track race cars. Of course it's sky blue and needs some TLC.
devo says
EXP owners club
want talk about the exp
also seen people wanting buy sell r parting out
https://www.facebook.com/groups/351634211536595/5…
http://expln7.com/
jamman says
I lived in the City, and had to park on the street, had an '84 EXP with two-tone blue paint. The car was cheap, easy to drive, sporty. I think it is the favorite of all my cars. Everybody thought it was cool (all things considered).
mike hickey says
I had a new 1981 LN7 – and ruined it by having the dealer install the sun roof – was fine for a bit then it starting leaking like crazy. got rid of it in 1984.
nowadays you couldnt do this – but back then with no back seat my buddies little boy would play cars back there.as we drove around.
Jeff Ford says
I bought a 1984 EXP brand new. I drove the car 237000 mostly trouble free miles (water pump seized still under warranty) loved the car! Any one that has anything bad to say about the car has either too much money bad taste or both. I would like to find another preferably a turbo.
Edward Jesanis says
What would an 82 exp restored be worth
Doug says
Do you know anyone selling a 1985 exp