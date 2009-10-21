Forgotten Sporty Cars: Chevy Sprint Turbo

Welcome back to Forgotten Sporty Cars at The Garage! In this space we recall an era where small, economy car-based vehicles were sold with zippy styling. Whether there was any substance to the sizzle we’ll leave for you to judge.
1987-1988 Chevy Sprint Turbo
By the mid-1980’s, the aging and unloved Chevy Chevette was nearing its end. Needing a car smaller than the J-Body Cavalier, GM looked to the Suzuki Cultus to fill the void, and started selling the Cultus as the Chevy Sprint in North America in 1985. As a utilitarian plain-janeÃ‚Â fuel miser, there was little to note about the Sprint until 1987 when the Turbo model came along. The fuel injected, turbocharged and intercooled one liter three cylinder engine belted out 70hp, a 22hp increase over the standard Sprint. Car and Driver tested a 0-60mph time of 8.7 seconds, with a top speed of 104mph. Not bad for its time, and the 37/43mpg city/highway fuel economy is nearly as good as a new Honda Insight hybrid. Front and rear stabilizer bars beefed up the handling, but C/D complained about an abundance of torque steer.
Riding on hysterically tiny 12″ steel wheels, I’ve read the Sprint can transport four adults with plenty of room. To give an idea of how small the Sprint Turbo is, take a modern Mini Cooper, and slice off an inch. But when you put the two cars on a scale, the difference is shocking. The 21 year old Sprint Turbo weighs 1,751lbs LESS than a base 2010 Mini Cooper. That’s right-a Sprint Turbo has a curb weight of 1,633lbs, a number even Colin Chapman would be impressed with.
Cheap to begin with, and often driven into the ground, Sprint Turbos, especially in original condition are not easy to come by. There is a cult following of these cars, and restored examples are now starting to appear, with good examples now selling between $5-6,000USD. A bit tinny and short on refinement, the Sprint Turbo does represent an interesting alternative to A Mk1 or MkII GTI.
*Canadian readers may be asking why I stopped at 1988. In 1989, the US got the new Geo Metro, a car with no performance or sportiness to speak of, while the same car carried on as the Chevy Sprint, which was available with a turbo until 1990.
Editor’s note: Thanks to reader Tom Hoo for pointing out a rather large error in this story, albeit a whopping 7 years after the story was published. A 2010 MINI weighed in at closer to 2,600 lbs, not the 3,384 that the above numbers add up to. In Tom’s defence however, the Sprint was still close to a 1,000 lbs lighter than the portly Bavarian.
Comments
Gary Grant says
Yes, but in 89 we got the Suzuki Swift GTi. 1300 cc, twin cam, 16 valve, normally aspirated 4 cylinder. It was the same body shell as the Metro, but a vastly different car.
Shortly after launch, VW objected to the use of their name and for 1990 it was rebadged as a GT.
The cool thing about that 1300 (actually 1298) was the amount of bike tech in the engine. Stuff like hollow cams etc allowed some cool tuning stuff. Our rally car was treated to the European race computer. This essentially moved the rev limiter but did not actually change fuel mapping. It allowed the driver to get more use out of 2nd gear, eliminating the gap between 2nd & 3rd.
The new rev limit? 10,250 rpm!!!!!
As no aftermarket clutch was available for the car yet, we obviously went through a few clutches a season as the primary driver liked to live on the high side of 9.
kenny says
that is my car : )
love my little red rocket
I also have a 92 A2 VW GTI 16v…these two cars are my faves of all time.
Roger says
Where can I obtain a turbo?
I've look slightly on Craigs list.
There is one parked in storage about 300 ft from where i am right now.
It appears to be an '87 but not a turbo.
Its been out in the element for herein Southern Ca.for about 10 yrars.
Would it be difficult to get poarts for it let alone a turbo engine to put into it?
PS
We have owned for 31 years a Japanese version, namely a '72 Datsun 1200 weighing 1700 pds.
P. Dixon says
That is my 87 sprint turbo in the top picture. California car………love it.
Brian says
This was the first car I ever owned. I loved every second of it, except for when the ignition coil went south, causing the engine to fire on one less cylinder. (Keep in mind, it's a THREE cylinder car) Great little car, and that Turbo really packed a punch. Also, mine looked EXACTLY like the one above too. I think it only came in Red with white lettering, or white with red lettering.
Tom says
I had an 88 and a 90, both red. I totalled the 88 and the 90 ran to the ground; over 300,000km in about 10 years (original clutch). Went across Canada 6 times in blizzard conditions, once with a stuck waste gate, which allowed me to push the turbo beyond spec; fun but potentially dangerous.
I won more races in the 90 than I can count, blowing away $30,000 CRX supe-ups, Fieros, Daytona Turbos and more.
Aside from the constant rear bearing changes (design defect), it was the most reliable and best overall car I ever had. 104mph? After chipping it and modifying the waste gate, I had that thing up to 135mph (with a little octane booster). My dad called it a jet propelled skateboard.
I really wish I kept the 90, wound up donating it to Kidney Foundation.
PS> They came in Baby Blue as well in Canada. (Made north of Montreal).
Awsome car…
Nathan says
Was just wondering if any particular company makes performance parts for the sprint turbo, or any particular website, I stumbled upon one for too good of a deal to pass up and would like to get a little more out of it! An help would be awesome
WAYNE says
I HAD ONE, AND IT WAS SO COOL TO BE ABLE TO TAKE A 5.0 MUSTANG TO THE LIMIT BETWEEN STOP LIGHTS. AND, IT GOT 45 MPG.S TO BOOT. TOO BAD IT WAS SO UNCOMFORTABLE TO RIDE
Dale says
Loved my 3 cyl turbo, what a fun ride. Once I hit 2nd gear I could take on anybody 🙂 Mine was white with red letters; but I wanted to paint it black with a big #3 on the door 🙂 Those were the days.
Peter says
Drove mine to Mexico city from Canada at 500,000 kilometers to give away. I could,nt part with it and drove it back home to Canada. Started to hyper mile just for the fun of it. Made 974 kilometers on one tank full. I believe that that translates to 74 kilometers per. gallon. Handled on ice better then any car I know. I drove it for twenty winters from Vancouver to Kamloops Canada down the coquhala hwy. It never let me down. I loved that car.
J-ROY says
I am currently getting 52 mpg out of mine. I love when the Prius owners think they own the mileage and "EL SPRINTO" puts them in awe, plus it will SMOKE any of them off the line!!!
OHIO says
I had a white 88 that I bought new. I loved that car. 120,000 miles on 12" tires driven HARD. It would do a perfect 4 wheel drift in curves, got 44 mpg without even thinking about it, had a spectacular F1 style "pop off" waste gate for the intercooled turbo, and would dustoff anything from 45-80 mph. I wish I had kept it.
charlie says
I had a red 87 with the interior a mix of light and dark grey from both 87 and 88. I worked for Chevrolet at the time and that car did rock. My wife had a blue 86 sprint in the normal model.. I blacked out the windows and put 1100 watts of stereo in it. The exhaust was 2.5 inch bent stainless with no cat and an aftermarket turbo pushing 12lbs of boost. The car was a street fighter..
Nathan says
Where did you find an aftermarket turbo to fit?
Jamal Spelling says
This car kicks ass!
Online Car Loans says
I used to ride a car like this with my grandfather on the driver's seat. I love every single day I had with this car. I haven't experience something wrong with it until the day they decided to display it in our garage as a memoir of my grandfather.
5port says
I used to own a 1987 Sprint Turbo as pictured above. Paid $7999 and another $700 to have AC installed. I used to sit at parkway on ramps and wait for a cluster of cars to pass by at 65 mph. Once the coast was clear I would enter the parkway full tilt…catch then pass the same cluster. Sold it to a friend who eventually hit a deer with it and totaled it. Great car. Of all the new cars I owned that one gave me the most fun per dollar spent.
Tom Hoo says
Where did the 3384# 2010 Mini Cooper curb weight come from?
Your claim is that TWO Turbo Sprints weight LESS than ONE 2010 Base Mini Cooper.
Please defend that claim. (I wish it was true, but I think you are dead wrong on this one.)
David Young says
I keep seeing they were only available in 87-88 and top speed of 104mph. Crazy cause I was clicked on radar doing 121 in my mom’s 1990 turbo Sprint. So am I in the twilight zone or are people mistaken.
Tom Hoo says
The 1990 (Gen 2) Turbo was only sold in Canada – and yes, as a Chevy Sprint. So we had Geo Metros in the USA and Canadians had Chevy Sprints.
David Young says
Oops clocked