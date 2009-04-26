Forgotten Sporty Cars XIII: Mercury Capri

Welcome back to Forgotten Sporty Cars at The Garage! In this space we recall an era where small, economy car-based based vehicles were sold with zippy styling. Whether there was any substance to the sizzle weÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ll leave for you to judge.
1991-1994 Mercury Capri
Mercury has the dubious honor of being mentioned three times on the Forgotten Sporty Car series, which is odd considering the brand is the last you would think of when asked about sporty cars. Yet we’ve examined the Mercury LN7Ã‚Â and the Mercury CougarÃ‚Â thus far.Ã‚Â
Today’s subject is the Capri. Like the Cougar that came later, Mercury recycled a previously used name. The 1979-1986 Mercury Capri, as the PR people would have you believe, was a cousin to the Ford Mustang but with a “European flavor”. The concept sounds even sillier today than it did back then.
Fast forward a few years to the end of the 1980’s. Ford owns a part of Mazda, who has been at work at creating a two-seater roadster. Parent Ford catches wind of this, and wants to strike back with their own car. In 1989 Ford of Australia starts production of the Capri, a front-wheel drive, 2+2 roadster. Sales to the US are delayed due to airbag requirements. Ford still thinks they have the upper hand, boasting a car that can seat four, and with a larger trunk.
The Miata hit US showrooms in 1990; it took the Capri another year. But there was no comparison between the two cars. The Miata was the reincarnation of all that was great from the MGB and Lotus Elan. The Capri, by comparison, was dowdy and boring. Even though the Miata was a throwback car, parked side by side, the Capri looked dated the day it came out.
It is ironic that the Capri actually uses Mazda mechanicals (the 323). Buyers had a choice from the base model with a 1.6 liter four with 100hp Ã‚Â or a turbocharged version of the same engine with 132hp. The turbo XR2 models only had a five-speed manual, but the base model offered a choice of a manual or automatic.Ã‚Â
I have driven a couple Miatas, and a Capri. There is no comparison. Mercury sold a fraction of the Capris they thought they would, and after 1994 they pulled the plug, acknowledging the disappointing sales figures. Previously, I’ve been hard on Mercury dealers trying to sell sporty cars, as they are not used to dealing with that market. With the Capri, I make an exception. The car was poor from the get-go. No amount of training and marketing could have made up for what an unexceptional car the Capri was.
Ptack says
I guess the good thing you can say about this is that apparently the American car companies seemed to learn something from these debacles and have since produced a few good sporty cars. Though on the other hand, Ford still thinks that the only sporty car it will sell in the US is the Mustang.
Gary Grant says
Somehow you’ve forgotten a whole generation of the Capri! Don’t forget that we first saw the Capri in 1970. My Mom drove a red ’71 that rusted so badly it was nicknamed the Red Rusty Crapi. As a kid, I absolutely loved that car. At about age 13 I decided to start pulling it apart to restore it. One day I came home from school and it was gone. The inconsiderate old folks decided that it was too big a project & had a scrapper pick it up without even talking to me about it first!
TRL says
There is a Mustang parts guy right down the street that now has become THE Capri specialist (MidCounty Mustang). I think he now does more Capri business than Mustang business as he is probably one of very few guys that really know these things. They seem to be popular enough that he always has a few in front for parts or sale. It does seem like 90% ever made were red for some reason. If only the proportions had not been so off it would have at least sold as a secretary car.
Still I always admire people that have a passion for unloved orphans. Heck, I may just go by a Crossfire and be one of them soon.
Derek Kreindler says
I thought these were cool as a kid. I’d love to scavenge the turbo parts off of one for my Miata.
Gary Grant says
Might make a good base for a Locost project as well.
Brian says
That car was forgotten because it sucked it was a disgrace to the name Capri I own a fox body ASC McLaren 5.0 Capri a real car
Kendrick Ford says
Suck D the mercury Capri 91-94 was great and if you really love the car you can convert it into all wheel drive turbocharged monster thanks to it’s compatible framework to Mazda 323 gtx gt. Also it’s not an asinine v8 eating air and shitting fuel by the ton.
jerry says
In 1974 I bought a ’71 Capri from a soldier at Ft. Benning. It had about 22,000 miles on it. I put another 150,000 on it with no problems with the 2000 engine. It was a great little car!! It did ride kind of stiff. It was a responsive little car and with the 4 speed it would peel rubber!! I drove that car for 10 years and when I sold it, it was still running!!
The only fault (other than stiff ride and no air) was the rack and pinion steering. I had to replace it twice!! It was the only weak link in the car to my knowledge. I think that the later models 72-78 were better in this area. The ideal Capri would have been a 74 or 75 model with air and the 6 cylinder engine. Sporty car!!
jesse eaton says
I wanted to do a mid 80’s mustang until I found a 79 capri turbo picked it up in fair conditon running for 300.00.
perry says
despite what the blog claims, when the 91-94 capris arrived, not only did they receive great car reviews from road tests, there are few today who do not like driving them, especially the XR2 turbo. Granted, the Miata is a different sport car for racing around, the Capri was a sport car for not racing. Maybe calling the capri a sport car is not correct, but it was more practical having the rear seat and larger trunk. In 1991, they both used the 1.6L engine.
Drdrdaddeo says
I still own a 1991 Capri with a factory removeable hard top which I purchased new. It is a great, reliable and sexy-looking vehicle that turns heads wherever I go. My Capri is fun to work on, corners like a Ferrari, and still has its beautiful factory paint job its original Miata engine. At 88K it runs perfect and doesn't burn a drop of oil. All its parts are still available, it gets 30 mpg, and it can seat my family of four. I wouldn' t part with my Capri for anything (and I also own three other cars, a Chevy Tahoe, a Chevy Venture, and a Mitsubishi Ecclipse). My Capri is my youth…my identity….my free spirit! Some of you guys need to wise up. What kind of sportscar could you buy today for $12,000 brand new?
TommyT says
I agree with you completely. I also think it looks great with the hardtop on in the winter!
Galahad says
that interior shot of the capri is of my capri,I remember taking it,personally I love my capri,It turns heads,drives great and gets great gas milage,I even bought another one…that particular car was driven by corey feldman in an episode of “Married with children”
QtheGuru says
I must say that I owned a 92 xr2 (my 1st compact) It was a surprise to be quicker than I'd thought (pinned the needle 3x's) IT WILL DO 145mph, with the top down no less. There are some after market speed parts from mazda (323) that may make this a cool import-type project throw-back… Hmm, I think I may have convinced myself to do just that… Lol
TommyT says
I owned 2 ’94 XR2’s. “Dynamic White,” so it was brighter than 91-93’s. If you look up the changes for 94, it was the best year, but I like all of them! I would get another! The option to have more than one friend along to enjoy the fun, the Capri is the one! Too bad Ford gave up. My other car at the same time was an ’87 Merkur XR4ti. I bought it in ’98 & drove it ’til 2010. Another great car… don’t get me started on another tangent! And yes, another great car abandoned by Ford… ugh!
KELLY HOLMES says
I AM A 1992 CAPRI LOVER , I HAVE ONE WITH A HARDTOP AND UNFORTUNATELY LET A JERK DRIVE IT AND IT CAME BACK WITH A CRACKED BLOCK AND I CANNOT AFFORD TO FIX IT. I LIVE IN A TOWN WHERE THERE SEEMS TO BE NO APPRECIATION FOR SUCH A BEAUTY. SO IF ANY ONE WANTS TO TAKE HER A FIX HER CONTACT ME, SHE IS CHEAP BUT I DONT WANT TO SEE HER CRUNCHED. MY NAME IS KELLY AND I NEED TO DO SOMETHING SOON AS I AM PLANNING TO MOVE OUT OF STATE AND CANT TAKE HER WITH ME. CALL 7854084985
My67falcon says
Do you still have your Capri?
My67falcon says
Wow, hate much? At 103k I just redid all 4 brakes, rotors, lines, calipers and 4 new tires (time eventually catches up to parts). I’m out less than $500. It is the only convertible I’ve owned that doesn’t leak. Not as fast or head turning as my Trans Am, Mustang GT, ’69 XL or even my old LeBaron ‘vert but it gets 35 mpg all day long and is super reliable and cheap to work on.
mikec says
Hahaha. Looks like an under researched Mazda fanboy’s article with irrelevant assumptions throughout.