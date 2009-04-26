Forgotten Sporty Cars XIII: Mercury Capri

Welcome back to Forgotten Sporty Cars at The Garage! In this space we recall an era where small, economy car-based based vehicles were sold with zippy styling. Whether there was any substance to the sizzle weÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ll leave for you to judge.

1991-1994 Mercury Capri

Mercury has the dubious honor of being mentioned three times on the Forgotten Sporty Car series, which is odd considering the brand is the last you would think of when asked about sporty cars. Yet we’ve examined the Mercury LN7Ã‚Â and the Mercury CougarÃ‚Â thus far.Ã‚Â

Today’s subject is the Capri. Like the Cougar that came later, Mercury recycled a previously used name. The 1979-1986 Mercury Capri, as the PR people would have you believe, was a cousin to the Ford Mustang but with a “European flavor”. The concept sounds even sillier today than it did back then.





Fast forward a few years to the end of the 1980’s. Ford owns a part of Mazda, who has been at work at creating a two-seater roadster. Parent Ford catches wind of this, and wants to strike back with their own car. In 1989 Ford of Australia starts production of the Capri, a front-wheel drive, 2+2 roadster. Sales to the US are delayed due to airbag requirements. Ford still thinks they have the upper hand, boasting a car that can seat four, and with a larger trunk.

The Miata hit US showrooms in 1990; it took the Capri another year. But there was no comparison between the two cars. The Miata was the reincarnation of all that was great from the MGB and Lotus Elan. The Capri, by comparison, was dowdy and boring. Even though the Miata was a throwback car, parked side by side, the Capri looked dated the day it came out.

It is ironic that the Capri actually uses Mazda mechanicals (the 323). Buyers had a choice from the base model with a 1.6 liter four with 100hp Ã‚Â or a turbocharged version of the same engine with 132hp. The turbo XR2 models only had a five-speed manual, but the base model offered a choice of a manual or automatic.Ã‚Â

I have driven a couple Miatas, and a Capri. There is no comparison. Mercury sold a fraction of the Capris they thought they would, and after 1994 they pulled the plug, acknowledging the disappointing sales figures. Previously, I’ve been hard on Mercury dealers trying to sell sporty cars, as they are not used to dealing with that market. With the Capri, I make an exception. The car was poor from the get-go. No amount of training and marketing could have made up for what an unexceptional car the Capri was.

Like this: Like Loading...