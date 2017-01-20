Day 2 update from Monte Carlo

Day one at the 2017 Rallye Monte Carlo began with tragedy, as an errant spectator was killed when hit by Hayden Padden’s crashing Hyundai. Padden has been withdrawn from the event.

The driver’s Hyundai team mate, Thierry Neuville, however is leading the rally at the mid point of stage 6.

Our great Canadian hope, Ian Crerar and Pat Levesque are doing us proud, having moved up from their starting spot of 69th overall to 59th. That puts the #113 Peugeot in 10th spot in the R4 class.

Crerar has been taking some time out to shoot some Facebook live clips along the way, including this one from the finish of stage 5, where the driver talks about the fan installed “gotchas” that teams are having to navigate.

image credit: WRC