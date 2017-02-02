Crazy Leo returns to competition at Rallye Perce Neige this weekend

After a couple of years away from competing, Canadian rally star Leo “Crazy Leo” Urlichich is making a return to the action, beginning this weekend at the season opening Rallye Perce Neige in Maniwaki, Quebec.

Best known for his exciting driving style and off stage antics here in Canada, Urlichich underwent a maturing of sorts when he spent the 2014 season competing in the D-Mack Fiesta Trophy series, which is part of the WRC.

Following the season in Europe, the driver returned to Canada, where he invested his time in teaching others to drive. Urlichich’s Race Lab school focuses primarily on teaching the techniques needed to safely drive on mixed surfaces, such as we often find on Canadian roads in the Winter months. Of course Urlichich also offers driver coaching for rally competitors as an extension of the school.

Crazy Leo’s previous rally efforts in this country have been at the wheel of a fluorescent orange, open class Subaru, affectionately known as “The Beast”. For his 2017 entry into the Canadian Rally Championship will instead be a production class Subaru which has been dubbed “Disaster”.

Leo has already been out doing a bit of testing to ensure that Disaster is ready for the challenges of rural Quebec.

Perce Neige has a reputation for being tough on teams, and Crazy Leo has a bit of a history at the event, with his high speed crash during the 2012 event garnering massive attention across the web.

