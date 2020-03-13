Coronavirus Cancels Motorsports

As the COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), the cancellations in the world of motorsports are piling up. Here’s a list of cancellations and postponements as of late March 12, 2020:

Formula 1: The Australian Grand Prix, supposed to have been run on Sunday, March 15, 2020 has been CANCELLED

Twelve Hours of Sebring: IMSA have POSTPONED the race to November 11-14, 2020

ABB FIA Formula e: Season is SUSPENDED for two months

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Thus far IndyCar’s first race of the season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, will be run with NO SPECTATORS on March 15, 2020

WRC Rally Mexico: In progress as planned March 12-15, 2020

Rally Argentina: 2020 SpeedAgro Rally Argentina, originally scheduled for 23 – 26 April, has been POSTPONED. New dates will be announced soon.

100 Acre Wood Rally: As of March 11, ARA has not yet decided whether or not the March 20-21 rally will be affected by the pandemic. “Series and event officials are having continuous dialogue regarding all aspects” of the Salem, Missouri rally.

NASCAR: “At this time, NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance.” Twitter: “So no change then”.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach: The April 17-19 GP has been CANCELLED. “…various race sanctioning bodies and the Long Beach Convention Center to discuss the viability of rescheduling this event at a later time in the year. If that is not possible, then we look forward to presenting the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 16-18, 2021.”

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: As mentioned above under IndyCar, the Cooper Tires USF2000, the Porsche GT3 Cup, SRO TCR/TCA, and SRO GT3 Cup will all take place with NO SPECTATORS.

NHRA: As per the the March 12 press release, “NHRA officials are postponing a portion of the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals. Some Sportsman racing will be contested this weekend without ticketed spectators, but the majority of the event has been POSTPONED to a later date.”

Formula D: No official announcement as of March 12. The twitter account is still advertising tickets for the April 10-11 event, and there are currently no updates on the website. If you’re keen on going, I would expect official word soon on Formula D being cancelled, as the City of Long Beach has cancelled all major events and this is run on the same street course as the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Trans Am Series: The debut at Sonoma Raceway that was originally scheduled for March 14-15 is POSTPONED. New date will be announced soon. “As an additional precautionary measure, the upcoming SpeedTour Road Atlanta Grand Prix event at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta March 28–29 will be held WITHOUT SPECTATORS.”

Monster Energy Supercross: March 14 race at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium has been CANCELLED.

It should also be noted that outside of motorsports, the New York International Auto Show has been POSTPONED from April to August 2020. Concrete dates will be announced soon.

Like this: Like Loading...