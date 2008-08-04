Cody Coyote replica on ebay

It has been a while since I’ve visited Shannan Larratt at Price Of His Toys to check out the coolness that exists in the world of kit cars. I’m so glad I headed over today, or I wouldn’t have seen this incredible replica.

Way back in the 80’s I loved the Hardcastle & McCormick show. Not because the show was anything special, but because the real star of the show was a Manta Montage that had been tricked out and renamed the Cody Coyote. This replica was professionally built and is powered by a 3.3 GM V6. At only 1900 pounds, it likely flies.

The auction ends tomorrow, so if you are interested in ponying up 60 grand you can grab yourself an interesting bit of history (well, it looks like history anyway) that should actually be reliable on the road. You definitely won’t see another one passing you on the street.

