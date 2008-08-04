Cody Coyote replica on ebay

It has been a while since I’ve visited Shannan Larratt at Price Of His Toys to check out the coolness that exists in the world of kit cars. I’m so glad I headed over today, or I wouldn’t have seen this incredible replica.
Way back in the 80’s I loved the Hardcastle & McCormick show. Not because the show was anything special, but because the real star of the show was a Manta Montage that had been tricked out and renamed the Cody Coyote. This replica was professionally built and is powered by a 3.3 GM V6. At only 1900 pounds, it likely flies.
The auction ends tomorrow, so if you are interested in ponying up 60 grand you can grab yourself an interesting bit of history (well, it looks like history anyway) that should actually be reliable on the road. You definitely won’t see another one passing you on the street.
Barb says
You weren’t the only fan of that show. Check out our website. Several of us recently traveled to Hollywood for the dedication of Brian Keith’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We also attended a cast reunion and yes, a tour of Gulls Way. It was awesome!
Jason says
Dave says
Brent C, McEvers says
Bill Williams says
Cameron says
Alan Stille says
Kevin Marks says
Gunnar says
That car looks like it’s ready to rip the rubber right off those rear tyres.
Bradford says
I have an 80’s Manta Montage Stage III with a 3.1 liter intercooled turbo motor in her. The transmission is a manually shifted automatic valve body four speed with OD.
(((NOT FOR SALE)))
She will do 100 MPH in second gear. The times of 0-60 MPH is 4 seconds. She does not spin her tires except from first to second with maybe a little chirp.
The car is just crazy to drive so that is why I am selling my 1986 Pontiac Fiero GT, 350 V8, four speed stick injected TPI car.
There is absolutely no competition between the Fiero and the Manta McLaren, the Manta just blows the Pontiac away, pink slips style!
Tonya says
Jeff says
Check out http://www.mantacars.com and ask around.
pete says
Bradford says
Oh ya…… I forgot to mention my Manta Montage Stage III has a real McLaren motor in her.
MH says
The Coyote has an “American Ferrari” feeling and still looks cool by today standards (despite the 80ish doorhandles and muscle-car taillights). Of course, I mean the original Coyote. The Delorean-based one looks like a kart.
frank says
gabriele barbaraci says
mario says
hi,
Roger orman says
Cameron Wagers says
joe says
JOE says
joe says
joe says
JOE says
joe roberts says
Greg Sumner says
Chris says
