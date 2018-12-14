Category Finalists Announced for AJAC 2019 Canadian Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2018 /CNW/ – The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) announced today three finalists in each of 12 vehicle categories that will ultimately determine the 2019 Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year.
More than 1,500 ballots were submitted over more than six months by AJAC journalist members, who collectively comprise the most esteemed group of professional automotive media in Canada. Journalists drive the qualifying entries, which for the 2019 program saw last year’s category winners compete against next-generation or significantly updated vehicles, on the same roads and in the same conditions experienced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast.
The next step in the 2019 Canadian Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards will see the winning vehicles in each of these 12 categories announced on January 17, 2019, at the Montreal International Auto Show. The overall winners will be revealed as part of the opening ceremonies for the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto on February 14, 2019, and the Canadian Green Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards will be presented at the Vancouver International Auto Show on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
2019 Canadian Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year Category Finalists:
Small Car:
Honda Insight
Kia Forte
Toyota Corolla Hatchback
Large Car:
Kia Stinger
Mazda6
Toyota Avalon
Mid-Size Premium Car:
Genesis G70
Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Wagon
Mercedes-Benz E 400 4MATIC
Large Premium Car:
Lexus LS
Volvo V90 R-Design
Sports-Performance Car:
Ford Mustang
Mazda MX-5
Volkswagen Golf R
Small Utility:
Hyundai Kona
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Nissan Kicks
Mid-Size Utility:
Jeep Cherokee
Mazda CX-5
Subaru Forester
Large Utility
Hyundai Santa Fe
Mazda CX-9
Subaru Ascent
Mid-Size Premium Utility:
Acura RDX
Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Infiniti QX50
Pick-up:
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Ford F150 Diesel
Ram 1500
EV:
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Nissan LEAF
Volkswagen e-Golf
Premium EV:
Jaguar I-PACE
Volvo S90 T8
Volvo XC60 T8
