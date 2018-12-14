Category Finalists Announced for AJAC 2019 Canadian Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2018 /CNW/ – The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) announced today three finalists in each of 12 vehicle categories that will ultimately determine the 2019 Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year.

More than 1,500 ballots were submitted over more than six months by AJAC journalist members, who collectively comprise the most esteemed group of professional automotive media in Canada. Journalists drive the qualifying entries, which for the 2019 program saw last year’s category winners compete against next-generation or significantly updated vehicles, on the same roads and in the same conditions experienced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast.

The next step in the 2019 Canadian Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards will see the winning vehicles in each of these 12 categories announced on January 17, 2019, at the Montreal International Auto Show. The overall winners will be revealed as part of the opening ceremonies for the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto on February 14, 2019, and the Canadian Green Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards will be presented at the Vancouver International Auto Show on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

2019 Canadian Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year Category Finalists:

Small Car:

Honda Insight

Kia Forte

Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Large Car:

Kia Stinger

Mazda6

Toyota Avalon

Mid-Size Premium Car:

Genesis G70

Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Wagon

Mercedes-Benz E 400 4MATIC

Large Premium Car:

Lexus LS

Volvo V90 R-Design

Sports-Performance Car:

Ford Mustang

Mazda MX-5

Volkswagen Golf R

Small Utility:

Hyundai Kona

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Nissan Kicks

Mid-Size Utility:

Jeep Cherokee

Mazda CX-5

Subaru Forester

Large Utility

Hyundai Santa Fe

Mazda CX-9

Subaru Ascent

Mid-Size Premium Utility:

Acura RDX

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Infiniti QX50

Pick-up:

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Ford F150 Diesel

Ram 1500

EV:

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Nissan LEAF

Volkswagen e-Golf

Premium EV:

Jaguar I-PACE

Volvo S90 T8

Volvo XC60 T8