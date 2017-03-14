B.F. Goodrich launches Winter T/A KSI in Canada’s capital



Guest post by driving event coordinator Rick Morelli.

Last week at the Rockcliffe Flying Club in Ottawa, over 100 B.F. Goodrich tire dealers and 20 journalists had the opportunity to compare the Winter T/A KSI to its peers. Excitement marked the event all week. Changing weather conditions kept the event teams on their toes and the Red Bull Crashed Ice competitions provided a unique form of entertainment in the evening!

The B.F. Goodrich team carefully selected the Flying Club as a unique opportunity to be right in the City of Ottawa at the same time as the BFG sponsored Crashed Ice event was taking place. For those who have never been, the Flying Club is a runway away from the Canada Aviation and Space Museum which is a must see in Canadian aviation history.

Dealers and journalists had the opportunity to participate in both objective and subjective testing of the new tire to be released in September of 2017. Incidentally, the KSI was developed for the Canadian market showing its prowess in all of the dry, wet, snow and ice.

The 2017 Mazda 3 GT and the 2017 Honda CRV Touring were used to take the various tires through the paces thanks to Mazda Canada and Honda Canada. Performance Mazda of Orleans, Ontario provided logistics support for the vehicles.

BFG made ice and moved a lot of snow last week! Temperatures went from 10C to -32C (with the wind). The KSI ate it all up.

