AJAC announces Canadian Car of the Year category winners

AJAC President Stephanie Wallcraft presents Mazda’s David Klan with the award for Best Small Car.

MONTREAL, QUE. – The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) announced today the vehicles its members selected as the best in Canada for 2020 in each of 12 categories spanning segments that include cars, utility vehicles, and pick-up trucks.

With this announcement, 10 vehicle manufacturers move one step closer to winning the ultimate accolades of 2020 Canadian Car of the Year and 2020 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year. Subaru, FCA and Porsche have all been awarded a pair of wins for 2020, while last year’s big winners, Mazda and Kia, have each scored another trophy this year to add to their collections.

The Best EV in Canada and the Best Premium EV in Canada for 2020 mark unprecedented back-to-back category wins for Chrysler and Jaguar respectively.

These winners were selected from across 51 entries, including last year’s category winners and this year’s next-generation or significantly updated vehicles, and voting data was collected anonymously from more than 1,200 ballots. AJAC journalists, from Vancouver to Halifax, drove the vehicles during a six-month evaluation period on the very same roads and in the same conditions experienced daily by Canadian drivers every day.

“AJAC’s Canadian Car of the Year category award winners are those vehicles deemed by our members to be the cars, SUVs, and trucks that are best suited to the realities of driving in Canada,” said Stephanie Wallcraft, President of AJAC. “AJAC members comprise the largest collective group of automotive journalism expertise in the country, and they take pride in providing assessments that are objective, fair, and based on real-world road testing experience. Canadians can be confident that each of these vehicles has been selected as a standout by experts who understand the unique challenges of navigating Canada’s diverse roads and conditions.”

All 12 of these vehicles now qualify to be named 2020 Canadian Car of the Year or 2020 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year. These awards will be presented as part of the opening ceremonies for the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto on February 13, 2020.

The 2020 Canadian Green Car of the Year and 2020 Canadian Green Utility Vehicle of the Year awards, bestowed upon those deemed to be the best among fuel-efficient or electrified vehicles available in Canada, will be presented at the Vancouver International Auto Show on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

2020 Canadian Car of the Year and 2020 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Category Winners:

Best Small Car in Canada for 2020

Mazda Mazda3

Best Large Car in Canada for 2020

Subaru Legacy

Best Small Premium Car in Canada for 2020

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Best Sports-Performance Car in Canada for 2020

Toyota Supra

Best Premium Sports-Performance Car in Canada for 2020

Porsche 911 Carrera

Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020

Subaru Outback

Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020

Kia Telluride

Best Small Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020

Volvo XC40

Best Mid-Size Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020

Porsche Cayenne

Best Pick-up in Canada for 2020

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

Best EV in Canada for 2020

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (Repeat winner)

Best Premium EV in Canada for 2020

Jaguar I-PACE (Repeat winner)