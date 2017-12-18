AJAC announces 2018 Canadian Car of the Year category finalists

For the third year in a row, the Automobile Journalists Association spent a couple of days at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Southern Ontario, to finalize testing for vehicles which are eligible for the Canadian Car of the Year awards.

For this year’s program, the format changed somewhat in order to allow Canada’s top journalists to test more vehicles. The experts were able to vote for vehicles they have driven all year long, while the event, known in the industry as Testfest, allowed them to get seat time in vehicles which might not have been available to them for testing in their home market.

The vehicles evaluated are then scored by the journalists to rank them in relation to other vehicles in their market segment in order to determine the top vehicle available to Canadian consumers.

Once the scores have been tabulated, the top three finalists in each category are announced. That list was released today.

And the finalists are:

Best City Car in Canada for 2018:

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Nissan Micra

Volkswagen e-Golf

Best Small Car in Canada for 2018:

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid/PHEV

Mazda3

Best Large Car in Canada for 2018:

Honda Accord

Mazda6

Toyota Camry

Best Small Premium Car in Canada for 2018:

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Infiniti Q60

Jaguar XE

Best Large Premium Car in Canada for 2018:

Genesis G80

Lexus LC

Volvo S90 / V90

Best Sports – Performance Car in Canada for 2018:

Honda Civic Si

Honda Civic Type R

Volkswagen Golf R

Best Premium Sports – Performance Car in Canada for 2018:

Jaguar F-TYPE

Porsche 718

Porsche 911

Best Convertible in Canada for 2018:

Mazda MX-5

Mercedes-Benz SL

Porsche 718 Boxster

Best Small Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2018:

Honda CR-V

Mazda CX-5

Nissan Rogue

Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2018:

Chevrolet Traverse

Mazda CX-9

Toyota Highlander

Best Small Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2018:

Porsche Macan

Range Rover Velar

Volvo XC60

Best Large Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2018:

Acura MDX

Land Rover Discovery

Volvo XC90

Best Minivan in Canada for 2018:

Chrysler Pacifica

Honda Odyssey

Kia Sedona

Best Pick-up Truck in Canada for 2018:

Honda Ridgeline

Ram 1500

Toyota Tundra

Category winners will be announced at the Montreal Auto Show on January 18. The 2018 Canadian Car of the Year and 2018 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year will be chosen from those 14 winners and will be announced at the Canadian International AutoShow in downtown Toronto on February 15.

Photo credit: Jordan Lenssen for AJAC