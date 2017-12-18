AJAC announces 2018 Canadian Car of the Year category finalists

For the third year in a row, the Automobile Journalists Association spent a couple of days at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Southern Ontario, to finalize testing for vehicles which are eligible for the Canadian Car of the Year awards.
For this year’s program, the format changed somewhat in order to allow Canada’s top journalists to test more vehicles. The experts were able to vote for vehicles they have driven all year long, while the event, known in the industry as Testfest, allowed them to get seat time in vehicles which might not have been available to them for testing in their home market.
The vehicles evaluated are then scored by the journalists to rank them in relation to other vehicles in their market segment in order to determine the top vehicle available to Canadian consumers.
Once the scores have been tabulated, the top three finalists in each category are announced. That list was released today.
And the finalists are:
Best City Car in Canada for 2018:
Hyundai Ioniq Electric
Nissan Micra
Volkswagen e-Golf
Best Small Car in Canada for 2018:
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid/PHEV
Mazda3
Best Large Car in Canada for 2018:
Honda Accord
Mazda6
Toyota Camry
Best Small Premium Car in Canada for 2018:
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Infiniti Q60
Jaguar XE
Best Large Premium Car in Canada for 2018:
Genesis G80
Lexus LC
Volvo S90 / V90
Best Sports – Performance Car in Canada for 2018:
Honda Civic Si
Honda Civic Type R
Volkswagen Golf R
Best Premium Sports – Performance Car in Canada for 2018:
Jaguar F-TYPE
Porsche 718
Porsche 911
Best Convertible in Canada for 2018:
Mazda MX-5
Mercedes-Benz SL
Porsche 718 Boxster
Best Small Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2018:
Honda CR-V
Mazda CX-5
Nissan Rogue
Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2018:
Chevrolet Traverse
Mazda CX-9
Toyota Highlander
Best Small Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2018:
Porsche Macan
Range Rover Velar
Volvo XC60
Best Large Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2018:
Acura MDX
Land Rover Discovery
Volvo XC90
Best Minivan in Canada for 2018:
Chrysler Pacifica
Honda Odyssey
Kia Sedona
Best Pick-up Truck in Canada for 2018:
Honda Ridgeline
Ram 1500
Toyota Tundra
Category winners will be announced at the Montreal Auto Show on January 18. The 2018 Canadian Car of the Year and 2018 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year will be chosen from those 14 winners and will be announced at the Canadian International AutoShow in downtown Toronto on February 15.
Photo credit: Jordan Lenssen for AJAC
