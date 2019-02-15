2019 Canadian Car & Utility of the Year announced in Toronto

AJAC President Mark Richardson announces the winners in the John Bassett theatre to open the Canadian International Autoshow.

TORONTO, Ont. (February 14, 2019) – Today, the Kia Stinger was announced as the 2019 Canadian Car of the Year and the Jaguar I-Paceas the 2019 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, as selected by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC). The Jaguar I-Pace has the distinction of being the first fully electric vehicle ever to be chosen for an overall award by AJAC member journalists.)

The two vehicles were awarded with Canada’s highest automotive accolades at the opening ceremonies of the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto. This followed months of testing and evaluation on roads and conditions from coast to coast by nearly 70 of the country’s most-esteemed automotive journalists. The decision followed two rounds of voting scored anonymously on many different factors, including performance, features, technology, design, fuel consumption and value.

These winners were selected from across 55 entries, including last year’s category winners and this year’s next-generation or significantly updated vehicles. Voting data was collected anonymously from more than 1,500 ballots.

“It gives us great pride to declare the Kia Stinger to be the Canadian Car of the Year, and the Jaguar I-Pace to be the Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, for 2019,” said AJAC President Mark Richardson. “AJAC journalists are among the most objective and discerning automotive professionals in the country, and the fact that these two vehicles have risen to the top of our vigorous testing and voting protocol means that they’re truly among the best available to Canadian buyers.”



