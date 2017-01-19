The Garage

2017 WRC season kicks of in Monte Carlo with live stream and a Canadian competitor

Rally fans have been more excited than usual for the start of the new WRC season since Red Bull announced that they would be live streaming every round of the series. For North American fans who are used to seeing little or no coverage outside of clips on social media, this is huge.

Canadian fans have an extra reason to be excited, as “one of us” is competing in the first round, the Rallye Monte Carlo, which begins this evening. Long time racer/rally driver Ian Crerar and co-driver Pat Levesque are checking off one of my own bucket list items by taking on the historic event. This is Crerar’s Clearwater Design Racing’s second event in the WRC, having scored a podium finish in Corsica in 2016. The duo are once again driving a Peugeot 208 R2 in the RC4 category.

Clearwater Design Racing’s view from above the clouds during recce

This year’s Monte Carlo is more than 85 per cent new and promises to be grueling. 382 km of stages are book ended by an exhausting 1,029 km of transit sections.

Live streaming begins at 4 pm tomorrow, here.

Be sure to follow Clearwater Design Racing as they post photos and Facebook live updates.

