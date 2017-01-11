2017 Audi Allroad Quattro: AWD in Action

Some readers may recall that I am one of the co-chairman of the Automobilie Journalists Association of Canada’s Canadian Car of the Year Awards. My co-chair partner in crime, Justin Pritchard, has made himself known for his fast talking video reviews from northern Ontario. The time has come to begin sharing Pritchard’s videos.

The first one we’ll be sharing is actually a step away from the usual auctioneer speak, instead using text to talk about how the 2017 Audi Allroad Quattro handles the white stuff.

Source: Justin Pritchard